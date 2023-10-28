Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Vicky Jain and Anurag Dobhal enter the list of most popular Bigg Boss contestants list; Munawar Faruqui tops the list, followed by Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma

Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well. There is a lot of drama and fights happening in the house. Here we bring you the most famous contestant of Bigg Boss.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 10/28/2023 - 18:04
Bigg Boss Season 17

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 has begun and the contestants are going all out to play the game and make their presence felt in the house.

In the last two weeks a lot has happened in the show where there have been a lot of drama and fights in the house.

We have seen how all the contestants are giving their best in the show and the audience can feel who is doing well and who isn’t.

Vicky Jain has been playing the game since day one and his presence is felt in the house as he is friendly with everyone and he is planning and plotting everything.

We did see how even Salman Khan during the “Weekend KaVaar” had said that this house is run by Vicky and there is no doubt that he has been seen strong in the game.

On the other hand, Anurag is slowly coming into the game where we saw he is raising the matter of how Bigg Boss is being biased to Tv actors and the YouTube gang is been left behind and because of this Bigg Boss and Salman Khan have given him some footage for which he is been seen in the show.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui becomes the first contestant to hit a milestone

Now in an online voting the three consistent names have been Munawar, Ankita and Aishwarya.

Munawar has not yet begun to play the game in that manner but now slowly he is getting into the space and is seen in the show but once again he tops the list of the famous contestants.

Ankita is also playing the game and she is voicing her opinions and is fighting and standing for the right and she is seen in the game and stands at the second position.

Whereas Aishwarya isn’t doing much in the show but her fan following is strong and they have voted for her and hence she has taken the third position.

Well, like last week Munawar, Ankita, Aishwarya remain the same but good to see the entry of Vicky Jain and Anurag.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ ; Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Kangana Ranaut to come face to face with Munawar Faruqui post Lock Upp as she would be gracing the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode to promote her upcoming movie “Tejas”

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya TellyChakkar
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 10/28/2023 - 18:04

