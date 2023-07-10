Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui becomes the first contestant to hit a milestone

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 has begun and the contestants are going all out to play the game and make their presence felt in the house.

In the first week itself, a lot of things happened and there were so many fights and drama.

Munawar Faruqui is one of the confirmed contestants of the show and the fans are expecting to play well and reach the finale of the show.

He is considered one of the strongest contestants on the show though his game hasn’t yet begun.

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss 17's Munawar Faruqui promises much more to expect from him; says "Abhi tak maine khelna start bhi nahi kiya hai"

He is still playing the game in a very subtle way and is planning and plotting in the game that hasn’t yet started.

But the YouTuber has hit a milestone where he has topped the list of the most popular Bigg Boss contestants on Ormax ranking of Bigg Boss contestants.

Munawar topped the list followed by Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, and Mannara Chopra.

One can imagine that Munawar has not yet begun the game and got fully involved and the audience has voted him as the most popular contestant.

One has already seen his game in Lock Upp Season 1 and knows what a game-changer player he can be and the massive fan following that he has is definitely going to take him a long way in the game.

Slowly he is coming into the game and playing the game patiently as he doesn’t want to lose his cool and he knows that once he starts playing the game he can leave everyone behind.

Well, this is just the beginning of a small milestone much more is stored for him in the show.

What do you think about Munawar as a player?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Kangana Ranaut to come face to face with Munawar Faruqui post Lock Upp as she would be gracing the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode to promote her upcoming movie “Tejas”