Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui becomes the first contestant to hit a milestone

Munawar is one of the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss Season 17 and slowly he is coming into the game and will begin his game soon. Now the YouTuber has hit a milestone and this shows how much the audience and fans would like to see him on the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 10/21/2023 - 20:33
MUNAWAR FARUQUI

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 has begun and the contestants are going all out to play the game and make their presence felt in the house.

In the first week itself, a lot of things happened and there were so many fights and drama.

Munawar Faruqui is one of the confirmed contestants of the show and the fans are expecting to play well and reach the finale of the show.

He is considered one of the strongest contestants on the show though his game hasn’t yet begun.

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss 17's Munawar Faruqui promises much more to expect from him; says "Abhi tak maine khelna start bhi nahi kiya hai"

He is still playing the game in a very subtle way and is planning and plotting in the game that hasn’t yet started.

But the YouTuber has hit a milestone where he has topped the list of the most popular Bigg Boss contestants on Ormax ranking of Bigg Boss contestants.

Munawar topped the list followed by Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, and Mannara Chopra.

One can imagine that Munawar has not yet begun the game and got fully involved and the audience has voted him as the most popular contestant.

One has already seen his game in Lock Upp Season 1 and knows what a game-changer player he can be and the massive fan following that he has is definitely going to take him a long way in the game.

Slowly he is coming into the game and playing the game patiently as he doesn’t want to lose his cool and he knows that once he starts playing the game he can leave everyone behind.

Well, this is just the beginning of a small milestone much more is stored for him in the show.

What do you think about Munawar as a player?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Kangana Ranaut to come face to face with Munawar Faruqui post Lock Upp as she would be gracing the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode to promote her upcoming movie “Tejas”

Archana Gautam Archana Gautam Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16 Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Colors Nimrit Kaur Ahluawalia Punit J Pathak Shiv Thakre Bigg Boss Abdu Gulshan Gautam MC Stan Salman Khan TellyChakkar Sajid Khan Farah Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
27
Wow
27
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 10/21/2023 - 20:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Navratri Special With Star Plus Show Artists- Yukti Kapoor, Mudit Nayyar, Krutika Desai, and Rohit Chandel Give Us A Sneak Peek About Their Navratri Celebrations, Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Navratri is here, and the excitement, joy, and devotion surpass among people with each new day. Whether it be...
Congratulations! Vinay Pathak, Mehul Nisar, Purab Kohli, Kishwer Merchant, and the rest of the cast celebrate twenty-five years of Zee TV’s most acclaimed and successful youth show “Hip Hip Hurray”
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Hip Hip Hurray was one of the most loved and successful youth shows which was loved by the audience...
Exclusive! Aspirants actor Sunny Hinduja on accepting the role, “…I always wanted to work with them. When I got the call I was more than happy and I gave my best.”
MUMBAI: OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, unveiled the trailer of the second season of the highly anticipated TVF drama...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui becomes the first contestant to hit a milestone
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 has begun and the contestants are going all out to play the game and make their presence...
Exclusive! Naveen Kasturia on audience response to the first season, “I didn’t read the script but TVF was making Aspirants and I wanted to be a part of it.”
MUMBAI : OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, unveiled the trailer of the second season of the highly anticipated TVF drama...
Must Read! “Just make the sequel Anil Ji” Netizens react to the new ad of the actor Anil Kapoor where he is seen as Arun from Mr. India
MUMBAI :Actor Anil Kapoor is indeed one of the most loved and fittest actors we have. He is literally defying age with...
Recent Stories
ANIL KAPOOR
Must Read! “Just make the sequel Anil Ji” Netizens react to the new ad of the actor Anil Kapoor where he is seen as Arun from Mr. India
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vikrant
Navratri Special With Star Plus Show Artists- Yukti Kapoor, Mudit Nayyar, Krutika Desai, and Rohit Chandel Give Us A Sneak Peek About Their Navratri Celebrations, Deets Inside
Vinay
Congratulations! Vinay Pathak, Mehul Nisar, Purab Kohli, Kishwer Merchant, and the rest of the cast celebrate twenty-five years of Zee TV’s most acclaimed and successful youth show “Hip Hip Hurray”
Britney
What! Britney Spears recalls the traumatic time she had an at-home abortion, “I never would have done it…”
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Contestant Kartik Krishnamurthy’s duet performance with Neeti Mohan left everyone emotional!
Kanwar Dhillon
OH NO! Kanwar Dhillon confirms he wouldn’t enter Bigg Boss Season 17 as a wild card entry for this shocking reason
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Aishwarya Sharma becomes the target of the house as Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar term her as the weakest contestant of the show