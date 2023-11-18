Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Biggest twist to take place in the show owing to the high TRPs; four – five contestants to get evicted next week and wild card contestants would be entering the show

The biggest twist is going to happen in Bigg Boss Season 17 where contestants would leave and wild card contestants would enter. This change is done in order to up the TRP game even more.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 11/18/2023 - 18:38
BGIG BOSS SEASON 17

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing extremely well and it’s gaining good TRPs as the show is among the top five shows of television.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because of the good and exciting content given by the contestants.

Since day one Ankita, Abhishek, Vicky, KhanZaadi and Mannara have been standing out and are playing the game and are seen throughout the game.

Currently they seem to be ruling the Bigg Boss house as they are doing their best to play the game and to be seen on the show.

But now there are a few players like Sana, Arun, Anurag, Sunny, Rinku, Jigna, Aihwarya, Neil who are not seen in the show that much even after one month they are struggling to find their foot in the show.

Since, this season is successful and is doing well, Bigg Boss has come out with a biggest twist for this season.

As per sources, next week four to five contestants might get evicted from the show and that many wild card contestants might enter the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, there is no doubt that there is a certain contestant who needs to buckle up in the show or else their journey would come to an end.

Salman Khan also called out to certain contestants and told them how wrong they are and how they need to up their game.

What do you think would be these contestants who would have to leave the house and go.

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 11/18/2023 - 18:38

