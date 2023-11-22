Aww! Disha Parmar sends sweet birthday wishes to this special person in her life, check it out

MUMBAI: Disha Parmar is one of the most popular faces on Television. Disha started her career with the Star Plus show ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara'. Since then she has gone on to play the role of Jhnavi Agarwal in the show Woh Apna Sa. Disha Parmar starred as Priya Sood in the second season of the popular Ekta Kapoor show Bade Acche Lagte Hain.

Disha is currently in the best phase of her life as she and hubby Rahul Vaidya recently welcomed their first child; a baby girl who they named Nayva. The actress is a hands- on mother and posts sweet glimpses of her baby girl.

Disha’s mother turned a year older today, thus the actress shared a sweet unseen picture of her mom having a special moment with her baby girl on Instagram and captioned it, “Birthday girl is very happy”

Check it out here:

Disha has been praised for her weight loss post giving birth to her baby girl and recently was seen at an event looking fit and fabulous.

