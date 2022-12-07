AWW-DORABLE! Devoleena Bhattacharjee flies all the way to Assam to attend her brother's wedding; the actress introduces the new member of her family

Apart from the wedding, she explores the lands of  Assam and shares some really interesting reels and pictures from there. Devoleena looks mesmerizing in their traditional attire as well as while she is doing the dance with the ladies around.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 13:52
AWW-DORABLE! Devoleena Bhattacharjee flies all the way to Assam to attend her brother's wedding; the actress introduces the new

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee is an incredibly brilliant actress who has been in the television industry for a long time. She became well-known because of the programme Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. In it, she played the part of Gopi and was very well at it. The actress is very active on social media, frequently posting photos and videos to her Instagram account. Devoleena recently visited her hometown of Assam, and she has been posting incredible photos from her trip.

Also read: SURPRISING! These television actresses were offered Punyashlok Ahilyabai before Aetashaa Sansgiri

Recently, Devoleena dropped beautiful pictures with her family as her brother got married. The actress first shared a picture of the newlyweds on her Instagram handle and captioned it, "Together for Life. My lovelies. Shower all your love & bless the beautiful couple for a beautiful married life ahead. The newest & youngest member of the #Bhattacharjee family @sonowalprismita WELCOME HOME MRS. BHATTACHARJEE".

Check out the post: 

Apart from the wedding, she explores the lands of  Assam and shares some really interesting reels and pictures from there. Devoleena looks mesmerizing in their traditional attire as well as while she is doing the dance with the ladies around. Check it out:

The last time we saw Devoleena was in the short film "First Second Chance." Devoleena had earlier stated her delight in portraying Vaidehi "Vaidehi is the character I'm playing. Since this is a completely new role from what I previously played, I hope my audience enjoys seeing me. I'm overjoyed to be working on this project." In "First Second Chance," Renuka Shahane appeared alongside Devoleena.

First Second Chance is a love story with real-life inspiration. It narrates the scenario of having a second chance in a relationship. Saahil Uppal, Nikhil Sangha, and Ananth Mahadevan are also featured in the movie.

Also read: AWESOME! Devoleena Bhattacharjee swoons the internet in her latest new photoshoot

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Vishal Singh first second chance Renuka Shahane Saath Nibhana Saathiya Bigg Boss 13 Bigg Boss 14 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 13:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Good News! Kajol to treat her fans with her upcoming Netflix project in collaboration with Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma
MUMBAI: Kajol is back in the movies. The Tanhaji actress has already finished shooting for Revathy’s Salaam Venky and...
EXCLUSIVE! Rajveer Singh and Celesti Bairagey starrer Mukta Dhond's show on StarPlus gets a title
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world. Also read:...
Shocking! Alia Bhatt gets massively trolled for this inappropriate behaviour with Ranveer Singh
MUMBAI: Actress Alia Bhatt is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood industry, with her...
WOW! Woh To Hai Albelaa fame Hiba Nawab and Banni Chow Home Delivery actress Ulka Gupta are childhood besties, have starred in THIS popular show together
MUMBAI: Star Plus' recently released show Banni Chow Home Delivery stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead...
Imlie: Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan talks about his special bond with Sumbul Touqeer Khan
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Koffee With Karan Season 7: Shocking! Sara Ali Khan confesses that she would like to date Vijay Deverakonda leaves Karan and Jhanvi Kapoor in shock
MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the industry grace it and interact with the host...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Alia Bhatt gets massively trolled for this inappropriate behaviour with Ranveer Singh
Shocking! Alia Bhatt gets massively trolled for this inappropriate behaviour with Ranveer Singh
Latest Video