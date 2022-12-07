AWW-DORABLE! Devoleena Bhattacharjee flies all the way to Assam to attend her brother's wedding; the actress introduces the new member of her family

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee is an incredibly brilliant actress who has been in the television industry for a long time. She became well-known because of the programme Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. In it, she played the part of Gopi and was very well at it. The actress is very active on social media, frequently posting photos and videos to her Instagram account. Devoleena recently visited her hometown of Assam, and she has been posting incredible photos from her trip.

Recently, Devoleena dropped beautiful pictures with her family as her brother got married. The actress first shared a picture of the newlyweds on her Instagram handle and captioned it, "Together for Life. My lovelies. Shower all your love & bless the beautiful couple for a beautiful married life ahead. The newest & youngest member of the #Bhattacharjee family @sonowalprismita WELCOME HOME MRS. BHATTACHARJEE".

Check out the post:

Apart from the wedding, she explores the lands of Assam and shares some really interesting reels and pictures from there. Devoleena looks mesmerizing in their traditional attire as well as while she is doing the dance with the ladies around. Check it out:

The last time we saw Devoleena was in the short film "First Second Chance." Devoleena had earlier stated her delight in portraying Vaidehi "Vaidehi is the character I'm playing. Since this is a completely new role from what I previously played, I hope my audience enjoys seeing me. I'm overjoyed to be working on this project." In "First Second Chance," Renuka Shahane appeared alongside Devoleena.

First Second Chance is a love story with real-life inspiration. It narrates the scenario of having a second chance in a relationship. Saahil Uppal, Nikhil Sangha, and Ananth Mahadevan are also featured in the movie.

