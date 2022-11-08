AWW-DORABLE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Bena and Veera aka Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt and Vihan Verma have a special Rakshabandhan celebration; don't miss out on the gifts

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. Fans love the show for the camaraderie between the co-stars of the show, we all know that Aishwarya Sharma and Vihan Verma are the Bena and Veera Jodi of the show, today on the festive day of Rakshabandhan, Aishwarya tied him rakhi and has a special message for him:

Happy Rakshabandhan veera @vihansometimes you know na I told you in the morning I am blessed to have you as my brother and you have become an important part of my life, love you so much #sharmaverma

Thankyou so much Bubu @bhatt_neil for recording this

We are in awe of this adorable brother-sister Jodi, Vihan gifted her Shinchan stuffed toy, a Shin-chan t-shirt and a cute cover, Aishwarya's joy is unmissable.

