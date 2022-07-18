AWW-DORABLE! Ghum's Mohit aka Vihan Verma turns a HAIRSTYLIST for this co-star

Sai sees that Pakhi is in terrible danger and will decide to save her. Further, the thief will point a gun at Bhavani and Sai will jump in front of her and end up getting shot herself.

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Also read: OMG! Angry fans urge to end Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for THIS reason, read tweets

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. Currently, We saw that Jagtap tried to free himself from Tony by revealing that Virat’s family is stuck in the hospital too but Tony throws him in front of Sai who beats him to a pulp and all the other goons laugh.

He will demand a helicopter to escape from Virat and he will agree to this. However, Sai sees that Pakhi is in terrible danger and will decide to save her. Further, the thief will point a gun at Bhavani and Sai will jump in front of her and end up getting shot herself.

Well, apart from the drama we caught a cute moment where Mohit aka Vihan Verma turned into a hairstylist for his mom aka Sheetal Maulik and they looked absolutely adorable together. Check out the video:

What do you think will happen next in the show? 

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pathetic! Jagtap kidnaps Sai leaving Samrat bloodshed

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

