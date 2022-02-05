News

AWW-DORABLE! Karishma Tanna's sweetheart is not Varun but this cutie

Karishma Tanna's pre-wedding festivities have begun their adorable pictures are just unmissable.

Shraddha Mestry's picture
By Shraddha Mestry
05 Feb 2022 11:46 AM
Mumbai

Karishma Tanna is all set to get married to businessman Varun Bangera today. The pre-wedding ceremonies are in full swing. Her Haldi and Mehendi and pictures were the talks of the town but her furball 'Koko' stole the limelight and Karishma is super happy about the fact. The actress shared her picture with Koko and captioned it as "Not without my forever love, my son, my life."  Fans just can't get over them both. And are all hearts to this cute duo. Well, it goes without saying that pets must be part of their owner's celebratory moments. Also, look how cute Koko dressed from head to paws. Check out their adorable picture of her dog Koko right away.

Check out the video: 

