AWW-DORABLE! Netizens give a new nickname to Akshara after #AbhiRa's Haldi scene in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Well, the most adored AbhiRa is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding. Viewers are beyond happy to see their love story finally reaching the stage of marriage, and you wouldn't want to miss out on their look for the wedding.

Currently, Neil joins the Goenkas and right when he is about to put the haldi he gets a call from Nishtha, he shows Abhi's picture to Akshu, and instead of Abhi, she sees the same girl who was flirting with him by the pool.

In the ghoonghat, Akshara comes to Abhi's mandap and gets furious at the girl, she is too adorable all jealous. As they all come together, Manjari and Mimi finally decide to have the ceremony at the same place and the duo finally has the Haldi ceremony together. There is no way you would miss out on their dance performance.

Fans are in awe of this scene and reveal that this indeed brings Akshara closer to their journey of being husband and wife, her anger and jealousy are indeed too cute to handle and here viewers have given her a new nickname, that is Abhi ki Angry Bird.

In the upcoming episode, Akshara comes crying and tells them that Aarohi forgot to take the lehenga and Abhimanyu taunts her by saying she isn't worth giving any responsibility. He assures her that he will find her lehenga and come. Abhimanyu rushes while Mahima taunts Akshara for sending the groom for her lehenga.

On the call, Abhimanyu reveals that he has reached the temple, and later, he exclaims that even Aarohi is here. What actually happened to the lehenga? Why is Abhi in the temple?

