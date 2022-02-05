AWW-DORABLE! Netizens give a new nickname to Akshara after #AbhiRa's Haldi scene in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Fans are in awe of this scene and reveal that this indeed brings Akshara closer to their journey of being husband and wife, her anger and jealousy are indeed too cute to handle and here viewers have given her a new nickname...
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 18:32
AWW-DORABLE! Netizens give a new nickname to Akshara after #AbhiRa's Haldi scene in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Well, the most adored AbhiRa is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding. Viewers are beyond happy to see their love story finally reaching the stage of marriage, and you wouldn't want to miss out on their look for the wedding.

Also read: #AbhiRaKiShaadi: Akshara looks nothing less than an EMPRESS with this grand entry in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Currently, Neil joins the Goenkas and right when he is about to put the haldi he gets a call from Nishtha, he shows Abhi's picture to Akshu, and instead of Abhi, she sees the same girl who was flirting with him by the pool.

In the ghoonghat, Akshara comes to Abhi's mandap and gets furious at the girl, she is too adorable all jealous. As they all come together, Manjari and Mimi finally decide to have the ceremony at the same place and the duo finally has the Haldi ceremony together. There is no way you would miss out on their dance performance.

Fans are in awe of this scene and reveal that this indeed brings Akshara closer to their journey of being husband and wife, her anger and jealousy are indeed too cute to handle and here viewers have given her a new nickname, that is Abhi ki Angry Bird. 

Check out the post: 

In the upcoming episode, Akshara comes crying and tells them that Aarohi forgot to take the lehenga and Abhimanyu taunts her by saying she isn't worth giving any responsibility. He assures her that he will find her lehenga and come. Abhimanyu rushes while Mahima taunts Akshara for sending the groom for her lehenga.

On the call, Abhimanyu reveals that he has reached the temple, and later, he exclaims that even Aarohi is here. What actually happened to the lehenga? Why is Abhi in the temple?

Also read: HIGHPOINT DRAMA! Abhimanyu promises to bring Akshu's lehenga; Aarohi reaches the temple as well in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami Niharika Chouksey Swati Chitnis Sachin Tyagi Ali Hassan Niyati Joshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 18:32

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! “This is a Universal subject because there is no language for pets” Lalit Prabhakar on his upcoming web series Pet Puraan
MUMBAI: Actor Lalit Prabhakar has been in the hearts of the fans over time with his amazing acting contribution, we...
Exclusive! Patiala Babes fame Sandhya Shungloo to enter in Star Plus’ Ye Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Love Is In The Air! Here’s how Anupamaa and Anuj relived their college memories
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on...
#AbhiRaKiShaadi: Yeh Rishta's Akshara and Abhimanyu's Bidaai sequence shall surely leave you in tears
MUMBAI: Well, the most adored AbhiRa is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding...
Audience Verdict: Netizens say reality shows these days are a joke and extremely predictable
MUMBAI: These days, many reality shows are on air. The audience is hooked to them as the talent on the shows is...
Lock Upp Season 1 : Kya Baat Hai! Tejasswi Prakash to be seen on the finale of the show alongside Karan Kundrra
MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's reality show titled “Lock Upp”, where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and...
Recent Stories
Huge update! Mithun Chakraborty back home from the hospital
Huge update! Mithun Chakraborty back home from the hospital
Latest Video