AWW-DORABLE! The team of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin plan a special surprise for this co-star as they have been missing all the fun moments

Bhavani will be taken aback at how Pakhi is changing her choice again and again. Now, when Pakhi is happy with Sai staying closer to her and the child, Bhavani gets doubtful about Pakhi’s true intentions after Virat and Sai and the child that she is taking care of in her womb.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 07/13/2022 - 23:18
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Mumbai: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pathetic! Jagtap kidnaps Sai leaving Samrat bloodshed

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers The fans love their off-screen bond the most, now they decided to put a video for their adorable co-star Samrat aka Yogendra Vikram Singh on how much are they missing him. 

Check it out:

Pakhi comes to know that Sai is trying to catch the thieves who stole her purse and mobile phone. Thus, Pakhi can’t lose the game after coming so far and so now she decides to get closer to Sai and win her trust so that she stays distracted. Eventually, here when she tells Bhavani and Ashwini that she will register her name in Sai’s hospital. Now this leaves Bhavani quite suspicious.

Bhavani will be taken aback at how Pakhi is changing her choice again and again. Now, when Pakhi is happy with Sai staying closer to her and the child, Bhavani gets doubtful about Pakhi’s true intentions after Virat and Sai and the child that she is taking care of in her womb.

Also read: OMG! Angry fans urge to end Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for THIS reason, read tweets

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Star Plus Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin Yogendra Vikram Singh Samrat Chavan Virat Pakhi Ninad Ajinkya Ayesha Singh Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Star Jalsha Kusum Dola Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films Siddharth Vankar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 07/13/2022 - 23:18

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Must Watch! Priya to fall unconscious seeing Pihu at the mansion, the minister puts the deal on hold
Mumbai: Tellychakkar is back with another yummy update from the telly world. We are always at the forefront of bringing...
Interesting! Natasa Stankovic asks a SERIOUS question to netizens; details inside
MUMBAI: Model-actress Natasa Stankovic is a renowned name in showbiz. She is a Serbian model and came to India to make...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Wow! Vedika's plan backfires, Ishaan shows Ram's good side to Pihu
MUMBAI: Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as Ram and Priya respectively and their chemistry...
Kundali Bhagya: OMG! Arjun is slapped hard by Preeta
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one...
Anupamaa: Cruel Intentions! Adhik to spike Pakhi’s drink while she trusts him unconditionally, Anupama is restless
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Explosive News! “Yeh ek bahut hi badi saazish ka nateeja hai,” says Priyanka Singh, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, in her first ever TV interview about the star’s death
MUMBAI: It has been over two years since the news of Sushant’s death was known to the world and created a big stir in...
Recent Stories
Natasa Stankovic
Interesting! Natasa Stankovic asks a SERIOUS question to netizens; details inside
Latest Video