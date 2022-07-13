AWW-DORABLE! The team of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin plan a special surprise for this co-star as they have been missing all the fun moments

Mumbai: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers The fans love their off-screen bond the most, now they decided to put a video for their adorable co-star Samrat aka Yogendra Vikram Singh on how much are they missing him.

Pakhi comes to know that Sai is trying to catch the thieves who stole her purse and mobile phone. Thus, Pakhi can’t lose the game after coming so far and so now she decides to get closer to Sai and win her trust so that she stays distracted. Eventually, here when she tells Bhavani and Ashwini that she will register her name in Sai’s hospital. Now this leaves Bhavani quite suspicious.

Bhavani will be taken aback at how Pakhi is changing her choice again and again. Now, when Pakhi is happy with Sai staying closer to her and the child, Bhavani gets doubtful about Pakhi’s true intentions after Virat and Sai and the child that she is taking care of in her womb.

