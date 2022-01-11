Aww-dorable! These cuties from Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke had a mini-reunion

MUMBAI:Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has gone off air for a long time now and fans are hoping for the show to get a sequel. The series starred Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in the lead roles. One of the most popular television stars, Shaheer Sheikh was seen essaying the role of Abir, and Rhea Sharma was seen as Mishti Agarwal.

In the picture, we see the cast of the show having a mini-reunion. From the cast, we see Kaveri Priyam, Mohit Sharma, Chaitrali Gupte, Shaheer Sheik, Ritvik Arora, Ashish Shrivastava, and Sangeeta Kapure. Fans are speculating about the possibility of a sequel and are eagerly waiting for some good news.

Meanwhile, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been replaced by Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. We can’t deny that the show has got crazy fandom and fans were supremely disappointed with its off-air news. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke featured Shaheer Sheikh, Ritvik Arora, Rhea Sharma, and Kaveri Priyam in pivotal roles.

With shows like Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Sasural Simar Ka, and Balika Vadhu which have come up with sequels, fans have held their hopes high to see a season 2 of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Whether the show will come back or not, the audience has no option but to wait patiently.

