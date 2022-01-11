POWER TRIO! Not Abhimanyu, Aarohi's Jaaniyee is this adorable from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love story on screen.

Amid a live session with fans, Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant revealed her real Jaaniye by offering the first bite of the cake to Akshara aka Pranali Rathod, we all know that both actresses have a tight bond like sisters, yet again the girls proved that they are sisters before misters leaving Abhi aka Harshad waiting for the cake.

Currently, in the show, Akshara's condition turns worse, Abhimanyu is called to do the surgery for Akshara, looking at her on the stretcher losing her life. Aarohi and Mahima come to know about Akshara's condition. Mahima rushes to the operation theatre to help Abhimanyu in the surgery. Abhimanyu is shattered so badly that he is unable to even hold the scalpel. Mahima tells Abhimanyu to consider Akshara as a patient who is critical and needs attention. She asks him if he loves Akshara and he says yes. Will he be able to save the love of his life or lose her?

In the upcoming episode, Mahima then asks him to do the surgery immediately otherwise, they will lose her. During the process, they learn that Akshara's vocal cords have been affected, and Mahima asks Abhimanyu to be careful.

Meanwhile, the Goenkas and Birlas learn about Akshara's accident and they come to the hospital. Aarohi tells them that her vocal cords have been affected and she might never sing again. At the same time, Harshvardhan realizes that there has been so much drama happening around and he wants Abhimanyu and Aarohi to get married as soon as possible

