COUPLE GOALS! Imlie and Aaryan's ROMANTIC MOMENTS make fans want more of their scenes

MUMBAI: Imlie is one such show that has done well on the TRP charts and has become most successful show on television since it has hit the screens.The leads of the show, Sumbul, and Fahmaan Khan , are loved as an on-screen couple and have a good fan following. Their characters have become household names

Imlie and Aaryan portrayed by Sumbul, and Fahmaan Khan are creating buzz with their chemistry. Fans are super crazy about their intimate moments and are demanding more such love filled moments between them. In the video we see that Aaryan holds Imlie's hand and she is all confused about the situation. What will she do next ?

These days, the storyline is focusing on life after Aditya and Malini’s wedding and how Imlie will be leading her life post the marriage along with Aryan.

In the upcoming episode, Aparana and Anu will be worried for Aditya as they would be no contact with him.

Aparna tells Anu that the only way to know about Aditya is through Imlie and that she would go and ask he right away.

Anu gets miffed as Aparna always goes and asks for help from Imlie, thus she plans against her.

She would spike Imlie’s drink so that she won’t be in a state to talk to Aditya and she can keep the two away and once she becomes high she will create a ruckus in the party which will get Aryan furious and once again she would be humiliated in front of all.

