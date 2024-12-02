Aww! Fans share the then and now picture of THIS actress, she looks just the same years later, check it out

The actress who played the role of Faltu in the show was loved for her performance. Niharika is currently seen in the show Aaina and is gaining praise for it.
Niharika Chouksey

MUMBAI: Niharika Chouksey was last seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Faltu.  The actress was paired opposite TV's handsome hunk, Aakash Ahuja in the popular show. Niharika and Aakash's on-screen pairing worked wonders and the viewers loved them.  The actress who played the role of Faltu in the show was loved for her performance. Niharika is currently seen in the show Aaina and is gaining praise for it.

Niharika has a huge fan following and they love every post and picture she shares. The Faltu actress has now re-shared a picture shared by her fan club which shows her as a child and now as a grown up beautiful lady. Check out the pictures here;

Isn’t Niharika simply adorable? What do you think? Tell us in the comments below.

