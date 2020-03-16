Aww! Fans want Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar to return back to the show, and here is the proof

MUMBAI: MUMBAI: Dheeraj Dhoopar who has recently started shooting for his new show Sherdill Shergill alongside Surbhi Chandna, shared a scenic video from the sets of Sherdill Shergill which has left fans in a tizzy and some are even heartbroken.

Dheeraj Dhoopar took to his social media handle and shared a video of himself setting on a bench while enjoying the view of fog-filled mountains in a blue striped shirt and denim. He played the dialogue of Pahadon Ke Sanaate in the background. Dheeraj isn't looking into the camera but the impact on his fans is pretty strong.

Dheeraj Dhoopar has a massive fan following on social media. He had a huge fan base which increased considerably after his stint as Karan Luthra in Shraddha Arya and Manit Joura starrer Kundali Bhagya. Dheeraj's exit from the show left fans in a huge shock. And now, with his exit, fans are pining that he returns as Karan in Kundali Bhagya again.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Surbhi Chandna’s chemistry in Naagin was widely appreciated by the fans. And it was then that Dheeraj Dhoopar and Surbhi Chandna were asked if they'd work together as their fans love them. The duo agreed and here they are now, working together in Sherdill Shergill. The title is a tentative one and the show may premiere on TV in a couple of weeks.

