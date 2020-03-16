Aww! Fans want Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar to return back to the show, and here is the proof

Dheeraj Dhoopar played the role of Karan Luthra in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya and will be next seen in Sherdill Shergill alongside his Naagin co-star Surbi Chandna

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/27/2022 - 16:05
Dheeraj Dhoopar

MUMBAI: MUMBAI: Dheeraj Dhoopar who has recently started shooting for his new show Sherdill Shergill alongside Surbhi Chandna, shared a scenic video from the sets of Sherdill Shergill which has left fans in a tizzy and some are even heartbroken.

Dheeraj Dhoopar took to his social media handle and shared a video of himself setting on a bench while enjoying the view of fog-filled mountains in a blue striped shirt and denim. He played the dialogue of Pahadon Ke Sanaate in the background. Dheeraj isn't looking into the camera but the impact on his fans is pretty strong.

Also Read: Amazing! Shoot of Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar starrer Sherdil Shergill begins

Dheeraj Dhoopar has a massive fan following on social media. He had a huge fan base which increased considerably after his stint as Karan Luthra in Shraddha Arya and Manit Joura starrer Kundali Bhagya. Dheeraj's exit from the show left fans in a huge shock. And now, with his exit, fans are pining that he returns as Karan in Kundali Bhagya again.

Also Read: Whoa! Dheeraj Dhoopar leaves for the shoot of Colors’ next show, Sherdil Shergill

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Surbhi Chandna’s chemistry in Naagin was widely appreciated by the fans. And it was then that Dheeraj Dhoopar and Surbhi Chandna were asked if they'd work together as their fans love them. The duo agreed and here they are now, working together in Sherdill Shergill. The title is a tentative one and the show may premiere on TV in a couple of weeks.

Credit: BollywoodLife

TellyChakkar Television Kundali Bhagya Dheeraj Dhoopar Shraddha Arya Surbhi Chandna Sherdill Shergill Karan Luthra Preeta Arora
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/27/2022 - 16:05

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! “I would do such kind of character which has larger-than-life roles”, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’s Pratham Kunwar on his wish list
MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi...
EXCLUSIVE! Rajat Dahiya to play the lead in Rashmi Sharma's next on Zee Tv
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment. Also read:...
UNMISSABLE! Tere Bina Jiyaa Jaaye Na fame Avinesh Rekhi's throwback AUDITION video shows that he is one talented actor
MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Avinesh Rekhi is seen in Zee TV's show Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na. He is playing the role of...
Hilarious! Parmeet Sethi demands royalty for jokes cracked on Archana Puran Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show
MUMBAI: Archana Puran Singh is undoubtedly the life of The Kapil Sharma Show. While she is not directly participating,...
Anupamaa: Major Drama! Anuj replaces Vanraj at Kinjal's baby shower
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Suspicious! Abhimanyu becomes skeptical about Aarohi as Neil defends her
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the...
Recent Stories
Interesting! From Kartik Aaryan to Tabu, check out the fees of the star cast of the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’
Interesting! From Kartik Aaryan to Tabu, check out the fees of the star cast of the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’
Latest Video