Whoa! Dheeraj Dhoopar leaves for the shoot of Colors’ next show, Sherdil Shergill

Recently, on social media, we saw glimpses of Dheeraj leaving Mumbai and reaching the location, where the shoot has begun with Surbhi and the rest of the cast and crew.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 06/25/2022 - 15:28
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

A lot of new shows are being rolled out, and more shows are set for launch in the upcoming months. Well, Colors has some amazing line-up of shows in the upcoming days.

Producer Saurabh Tewari is coming up with a new show, which will be aired on Colors.

As earlier reported by us the producer of the show, Saurabh Tewari, took to his social media and shared that the shoot has begun. In the video, we saw Surbhi’s look as well. She is seen wearing a high-low kurta and denim.

He uploaded a video and captioned it, “And we roll #sherdilshergill .. #firstshot @officialsurbhic @dheerajdhoopar @parinmultimedia @sumeetchaudhry @sethikewal @colorstv.”

Have a look!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saurabh Tewari (@tewarisaurabh)

After Surbhi Chandna, it is the time to see glimpses of Dheeraj from his new show, Sherdil Shergill.

Have a look!

How excited are you to see Surbhi and Dheeraj in the show?

Tell us in the comments.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

sherdil shergill firstshot saurabh tweary Dheeraj Dhoopar Surbhi Chandna Colors tv Voot TellyChakkar new show Kundali Bhagya Zee TV Zee 5 TellyChakkar
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 06/25/2022 - 15:28

