Whoa! Dheeraj Dhoopar leaves for the shoot of Colors’ next show, Sherdil Shergill

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

A lot of new shows are being rolled out, and more shows are set for launch in the upcoming months. Well, Colors has some amazing line-up of shows in the upcoming days.

Producer Saurabh Tewari is coming up with a new show, which will be aired on Colors.

Also read: Amazing! Shoot of Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar starrer Sherdil Shergill begins

As earlier reported by us the producer of the show, Saurabh Tewari, took to his social media and shared that the shoot has begun. In the video, we saw Surbhi’s look as well. She is seen wearing a high-low kurta and denim.

He uploaded a video and captioned it, “And we roll #sherdilshergill .. #firstshot @officialsurbhic @dheerajdhoopar @parinmultimedia @sumeetchaudhry @sethikewal @colorstv.”

Have a look!

After Surbhi Chandna, it is the time to see glimpses of Dheeraj from his new show, Sherdil Shergill.

Recently, Recently, on social media, we saw glimpses of Dheeraj leaving Mumbai and reaching the location, where the shoot has begun with Surbhi and the rest of the cast and crew.

Have a look!

