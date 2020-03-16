AWW! This is how team Anupamaa bid adieu to Paras Kalnawat post his exit from the show

MUMBAI: Paras Kalnawat's sudden exit from Star Plus' drama series Anupamaa came as a huge shocker for the audience.

The actor portrayed the role of Samar Shah in the popular drama series.

Anupamaa's producer Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Production had released a statement stating that Paras' contract has been terminated.

The makers revealed that Paras signed a rival channel's show without informing them prior and it was a breach of contract.

Paras also came out in the open to talk about it.

While the matter has now cooled down and Paras is all set for his new journey with Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 12, Sagar Parekh has been roped in to play Samar in the show.

We all know that Paras shared a great bond with so many of his co-stars from the show.

After his exit from Anupamaa, Paras had recently visited the sets of the show to meet his co-stars.

A video has surfaced on social media where Paras is leaving the set of Anupamaa and some people from the star cast came to see him off.

Muskan Bamne, Nidhi Shah, Madalsa Sharma and Aashish Mehrotra among others gave a warm goodbye to the actor as he left.

Take a look:

The viewers would surely miss Paras in Anupamaa as he was one of the most loved characters of the show.

What are your views on the same? Will you miss Paras in the show? Tell us in the comments.

