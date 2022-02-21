Aww! I am enjoying this phase as everyone wants to pamper me, says Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari

MUMBAI: Mohena Kumari bid adieu to the entertainment world after getting married to Suyesh Rawat but was always actively doing something or the other.

Mohena, who hails from the royal family of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, is all set to welcome her first baby in April. Currently in Mumbai, Mohena is enjoying this new phase of her life and taking care of herself with a strict diet and fitness routine.

Everyone in the family is trying their best to make Mohena happy. She shares, “I am enjoying this phase as everyone wants to pamper me. My husband is still in Dehradun and has already started preparing a nursery. We discuss things on the phone.” Ask her whether she wants a girl or a boy and she quickly responds, “I want a healthy baby, there is no preference as such. But I do feel bad when people say ki beta ho. Recently, we had a puja at home and the pandit ji kept telling my mom-in-law ki bahot saare bete ho. Finally, she had to stop him and she said, ‘ Humhein beti chahiye!’ I am really proud of my mom-in-law.”

CREDIT: TOI