Aww! Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni seen at Arslan’s birthday bash, paps ask them about their wedding, here's what he replied

The duo were seen recently at Aly’s brother Arslan Goni’s star-studded birthday bash. While Jasmin looked stunning in a body hugging back top and denims, Aly wore a striped shirt and blue denim pants.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/20/2023 - 15:05
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni

MUMBAI: It is safe to say that actor-couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the most loved and adored couples in the TV industry. Adorable chemistry: Their stay in the Bigg Boss house was enough to prove to the world that not only do they look adorable together, but the way they interact with each other, the way they take care of each other, everything is beyond adorable!

Also Read- OMG! Jasmin Bhasin makes a shocking revelation post her exit from Bigg Boss

The duo were seen recently at Aly’s brother Arslan Goni’s star-studded birthday bash. While Jasmin looked stunning in a body hugging back top and denims, Aly wore a striped shirt and blue denim pants. Many celebs including Ektaa Kapoor and Orry were in attendance. Arslan made his OTT debut with Ektaa’s ‘Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon’.

While leaving, Jasmin and Aly posed for the paps and they asked the couple “Shaadi kab hai?” to which Aly replied, “Main sabse pehle tereko bataunga.”

One thing about Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s relationship is that they are completely natural with each other. When they entered the Bigg Boss house a few years back, they entered as friends, and one saw their realization of love towards each other in the house. 

Also Read- Valentine Special: 5 Reasons why we love Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin!

There is no doubt that Aly and Jasmin are the cutest couple in tinsel town and fans love their chemistry and seeing them together.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Jasmin Bhasin Sussanne Khan Hrithik Roshan Aly Goni Arslam Goni Bigg Boss birthday party wedding TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 12/20/2023 - 15:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: Surkirti Kandpal, Sana Makbul and Ayesha Singh approached to play Anuj’s love interest in Star Plus’ Anupamaa!
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television today.The Star Plus show features Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav...
Poll: Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput or Kiara Advani – which actress’ minimalistic mehendi design impresses you the most?
MUMBAI : Mehendi is often used to celebrate momentous occasions and it is an integral part of bridal events....
Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob's Christmas-Themed Wedding: A Joyous Celebration in Lonavala
MUMBAI : The wedding bells are set to ring as veteran actor Rati Agnihotri's son, Tanuj Virwani, prepares to tie the...
Drama unfolds in Sony SAB’s 'Pushpa Impossible' as Bapodra’s dowry threat looms over the family
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s 'Pushpa Impossible' follows Pushpa (Karuna Pandey), a fearless character who confronts life's...
What! Actress Triptii Dimri clears dating rumours with businessman Sam Merchant; Here’s Truth!
MUMBAI : After acting in the film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, actress Triptii Dimri has been gaining...
Box office! Animal is all set to break the lifetime collection of Gadar 2, whereas Sam Bahadur is taking it slow
MUMBAI : Movie Animal has been getting some blockbuster response on the fans and audience not only at the domestic...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Poll: Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput or Kiara Advani – which actress’ minimalistic mehendi design impresses you the most?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Surkirti Kandpal
Exclusive: Surkirti Kandpal, Sana Makbul and Ayesha Singh approached to play Anuj’s love interest in Star Plus’ Anupamaa!
1
Drama unfolds in Sony SAB’s 'Pushpa Impossible' as Bapodra’s dowry threat looms over the family
Diya Aur Baati
Exclusive: Good News! Diya Aur Baati to return with season 2 on Star Plus
1
Wow: Dalljiet Kaur is excited to meet her parents in India post settling down in Kenya with her husband Nikhil Patel!
Jiya Shankar
Wow! Jiya Shankar wears an outfit worth 5 lacs, the entire cost of the ensemble will blow away your minds!
Tose Naina Milaai
Yay: Cast of Tose Naina Milaai Ke rejoices as the show completes 100 episodes!