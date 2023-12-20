Aww! Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni seen at Arslan’s birthday bash, paps ask them about their wedding, here's what he replied

MUMBAI: It is safe to say that actor-couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the most loved and adored couples in the TV industry. Adorable chemistry: Their stay in the Bigg Boss house was enough to prove to the world that not only do they look adorable together, but the way they interact with each other, the way they take care of each other, everything is beyond adorable!

Also Read- OMG! Jasmin Bhasin makes a shocking revelation post her exit from Bigg Boss

The duo were seen recently at Aly’s brother Arslan Goni’s star-studded birthday bash. While Jasmin looked stunning in a body hugging back top and denims, Aly wore a striped shirt and blue denim pants. Many celebs including Ektaa Kapoor and Orry were in attendance. Arslan made his OTT debut with Ektaa’s ‘Main Hero Bol Raha Hoon’.

While leaving, Jasmin and Aly posed for the paps and they asked the couple “Shaadi kab hai?” to which Aly replied, “Main sabse pehle tereko bataunga.”

One thing about Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s relationship is that they are completely natural with each other. When they entered the Bigg Boss house a few years back, they entered as friends, and one saw their realization of love towards each other in the house.

Also Read- Valentine Special: 5 Reasons why we love Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin!

There is no doubt that Aly and Jasmin are the cutest couple in tinsel town and fans love their chemistry and seeing them together.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.