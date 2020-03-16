OMG! Jasmin Bhasin makes a shocking revelation post her exit from Bigg Boss

MUMBAI : Actor Jasmin Bhasin, who appeared in television shows like Tashan-e-Ishq and Dil Se Dil Tak, became an overnight sensation after participating in Bigg Boss Season 14. While the reality television show made her a household name it put her at the centre of incessant trolling and bullying on social media. Recently, Bhasin revealed that she received innumerable threats after the show.

“Leave alone trolling, people hurled such toxic abuses at me when I left the Bigg Boss house. I received death and rape threats. And for what? Just because I did a show and they didn’t like me in it?” she rues.

“We don’t want anyone to hate us. We didn’t choose this career so that people hate and abuse you. But trolls believe they can write whatever they want to because they’re faceless. If they’ve the guts, they should come out and reveal their identities. But they’re jobless cowards and all they want to do is demotivate you and make you unhappy,” she added.

On the career front, following her stint in Bigg Boss 14, Bhasin has already belted out four music videos, including Yaaron Sab Dua Karo and Iss Baarish Mein. She will now be seen opposite her beau, actor Aly Goni, in a music video titled Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi.

The actress will be seen in a Punjabi film titled Honeymoon opposite actor-singer Gippy Grewal.

Credit: News 18