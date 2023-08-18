Aww! Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s daughter Tara discharged from hospital after being hospitalized from Influenza A flu, actress shares touching video

MUMBAI: Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are one of the most loved couples of the Television industry. They tied the knot in 2010 and have a 4 year old adorable daughter Tara who also has her own fan following. Tara who recently featured in a commercial in New York’s Times Square billboards has been diagnosed with Influenza A Flu and was admitted to the hospital.

Mahhi shared a video with her daughter Tara and urged parents to be careful and how they found out about Tara having Influenza A after she had the flu. Tara has now been discharged from the hospital and Mahhi shared a touching video of her with her two foster kids giving Tara a warm welcome, kissing and hugging her.

Take a look at the video here;

Previously Jay had also shared a sweet video of Tara from the hospital and captioned it, “She is so strong even with fever and body pain she was still laughing and smiling you are a strong girl @tarajaymahhi happy that you have recovered and back home thank you all for praying for her

