Aww! Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s daughter Tara discharged from hospital after being hospitalized from Influenza A flu, actress shares touching video

Mahhi shared a video with her daughter Tara and urged parents to be careful and how they found out about Tara having Influenza A after she had the flu.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/22/2023 - 12:08
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij

MUMBAI: Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are one of the most loved couples of the Television industry. They tied the knot in 2010 and have a 4 year old adorable daughter Tara who also has her own fan following. Tara who recently featured in a commercial in New York’s Times Square billboards has been diagnosed with Influenza A Flu and was admitted to the hospital.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahhi Vinod Vij (@mahhivij)

Also Read- Really! Jay Bhanushali reveals why no one attended his wedding with Mahhi Vij; “I invited everyone, but no one arrived”

Mahhi shared a video with her daughter Tara and urged parents to be careful and how they found out about Tara having Influenza A after she had the flu. Tara has now been discharged from the hospital and Mahhi shared a touching video of her with her two foster kids giving Tara a warm welcome, kissing and hugging her.

Take a look at the video here;

Previously Jay had also shared a sweet video of Tara from the hospital and captioned it, “She is so strong even with fever and body pain she was still laughing and smiling you are a strong girl @tarajaymahhi happy that you have recovered and back home thank you all for praying for her

For more news and updates from the world of Television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla

Mahi Vijj Jay Bhanushali Laagi Tujhse Lagan Lal Ishq Nach Baliye Shubh Kadam Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/22/2023 - 12:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hawwt! Here are times Maja Ma actress Srishti Srivastava grabbed attention with her hot looks
MUMBAI: Actress Srishti Srivastava is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses coming from acting space...
What! Karan Johar reveals he is excited to watch THIS film of Kangana Ranaut; are the two finally patching up?
MUMBAI: Karan Johar is currently enjoying the success of his last release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film...
Exclusive! Rohan Mehra and Helly Shah roped in for a series coming from Nitesh Singh
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of movies, ott and television,...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer's father Touqeer Hassan Khan to participate in the upcoming season
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Must Read! Gadar 2, OMG 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol starrer beats Dangal; Akshay Kumar’s film continues to be stable
MUMBAI: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur starrer Gadar 2 had its first major drop on its...
Aww! Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s daughter Tara discharged from hospital after being hospitalized from Influenza A flu, actress shares touching video
MUMBAI: Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are one of the most loved couples of the Television industry. They tied the knot...
Recent Stories
Srishti Srivastava
Hawwt! Here are times Maja Ma actress Srishti Srivastava grabbed attention with her hot looks
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sumbul Touqeer
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer's father Touqeer Hassan Khan to participate in the upcoming season
Hamari Bahu Silk
Exclusive! Hamari Bahu Silk actress Jya Mishra to enter Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible
Rajan Shahi
EXCLUSIVE! Why Rajan Shahi went to offer his APOLOGIES to Mumbadevi Temple?
Neha Solanki
Oh NO! Titli’s Neha Solanki suffers injury on hand after slipping on set, shoot halted for some time
Tejasswi Prakash
Kya Baat Hai! Tejasswi Prakash already married to Karan Kundrra? Rumors sparked after Israeli consul General of Mumbai refers to the Naagin actress as Karan’s spouse
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This is when the new season will begin?