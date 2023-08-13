Really! Jay Bhanushali reveals why no one attended his wedding with Mahhi Vij; “I invited everyone, but no one arrived”

MUMBAI: Jay Bhanushali is one of the most renowned names in the television industry and has been working in the entertainment world for almost 17 years now. Jay Bhanushali is touted to be one of the best hosts in terms of reality shows. Jay Bhanushali has been married to Mahhi Vij for a long time now. The duo is one of the sweetest couples in the television industry. They also have a massive fan following.

In a recent episode of India’s Best Dancer 3, Jay opened up about his marriage to Mahhi. He said, “I met Mahhi when I went clubbing. And three months was enough for me to know that Mahhi is the girl I want to marry. She was my first girlfriend. I had a principle that I'd get into a relationship, when I genuinely feel she is the girl I want to marry and spend the rest of my life with. Within three months, I decided that I would get into a relationship. On December 31st 2009, I proposed to her, and in 2010, we got married. I invited everyone, but no one arrived as everyone thought I was a casanova.”

Jay added, “But, when the right person is in front of you, you keep everything else aside. Mahhi has changed my life; after Tara, she is the reason for me to live.”

Jay and Mahhi married in 2010. The couple became parents to a baby girl Tara in 2019 however not many know that the actress was expecting twins and lost one of the babies.

