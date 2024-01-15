Aww! Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye's Sriti Jha reshares a sweet post by her co-star on Makar Sankranti, check it out

The show has resonated well with the audience and her chemistry with Arjit Taneja is simply adorable. The actress has now reshared a post by her Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye co-star
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 16:43
Sriti Jha

MUMBAI : Sriti Jha is one of the most popular Indian television actresses. Fans still remember her as Pragya Mehra in the popular TV show Kumkum Bhagya. She is currently winning hearts for her role in the newly launched show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The show has resonated well with the audience and her chemistry with Arjit Taneja is simply adorable. 

Also Read-Sriti dons a kashta, grooves to Pinga for Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye!

The actress has now reshared a post by her Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye co-star Hemangii Kavi in which she has written, “In Marathi we don’t say Happy Makar Sankranti, We say tilgul ghya ani goad goad bola”

In the picture, both Sriti and Hemangii are seen holding til ladoos.

Check out her post here;

Also Read-Arjit Taneja visits hometown Delhi along with co-star & best friend Sriti Jha to promote their new Zee TV show - Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

Along with Tv shows, Hemangii has also been part of many Marathi films. 

As per the latest track of the show, Amruta will strive hard to collect evidence against Rajeev and expose him. Amruta will not want Nimrit to marry Rajeev and spoil her life. She will shockingly get kidnapped on the wedding day before she will be able to prove anything. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 
 

Sriti Jha Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa 10 Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Arjit Taneja Mukta Dhond Amruta TV news TellyChakkar
Like
3
Love
2
Haha
0
Yay
3
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 16:43

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have a massive fight; the actress decides to walk out of the marriage says “ I am walking out of your life”
MUMBAI : Ankita and Vicky are coming out as very strong contestants of the show as since day one they have been playing...
Dhruv Tara: Masterplan! Suryapratap plots to poison Dhruv
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Audience Verdict: Killing Savi's family was completely senseless and unwanted in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television. The audience has been enjoying the...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Finally! Dakku fights Vandana’s court case
MUMBAI : ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke:Major drama! Pashminna wants Avinash to accept her as his daughter
MUMBAI : A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Aangan – Apno Ka: Oh No! Akash hides Pallavi’s condition from his family
MUMBAI : Aangan – Apno Ka on Sony SAB launched on December 11 and stars Mahesh Thakur and Ayushi Khurana in lead roles...
Recent Stories
Deepika Padukone
Fighter: Shocking! Director Siddharth Anand unfollows Deepika Padukone before film’s trailer release?
Latest Video
Related Stories
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have a massive fight; the actress decides to walk out of the marriage says “ I am walking out of your life”
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Audience Verdict: Killing Savi's family was completely senseless and unwanted in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Surbhi Chandna
It’s official! Surbhi Chandna and boyfriend Karan Sharma make their MARRIAGE announcement
Bhakti Rathod
Bhakti Rathod, aka Kesar Baa, from the Star Plus Show Aankh Micholi Gives Us An Insight About Her Character! Deets Inside!
Prince Narula
Congrats: Prince Narula and wife Yuvika Chaudhary buy a new abode!
Tushar
Lol! Teri Meri Doriyaan's Tushar Dhembla has 'shower' on set, check out his video