Aww! Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye's Sriti Jha reshares a sweet post by her co-star on Makar Sankranti, check it out

MUMBAI : Sriti Jha is one of the most popular Indian television actresses. Fans still remember her as Pragya Mehra in the popular TV show Kumkum Bhagya. She is currently winning hearts for her role in the newly launched show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The show has resonated well with the audience and her chemistry with Arjit Taneja is simply adorable.

The actress has now reshared a post by her Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye co-star Hemangii Kavi in which she has written, “In Marathi we don’t say Happy Makar Sankranti, We say tilgul ghya ani goad goad bola”

In the picture, both Sriti and Hemangii are seen holding til ladoos.

Check out her post here;

Along with Tv shows, Hemangii has also been part of many Marathi films.

As per the latest track of the show, Amruta will strive hard to collect evidence against Rajeev and expose him. Amruta will not want Nimrit to marry Rajeev and spoil her life. She will shockingly get kidnapped on the wedding day before she will be able to prove anything.

