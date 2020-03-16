Aww! Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's fans shower them with this precious gift

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular and hottest couples in the telly town. The two fell in love in the house of Bigg Boss. They are now painting the town red with their lovey-dovey pictures and are giving major couple goals to fans and followers.

The lovebirds completed six months of being in a relationship with each other on Tuesday (May 24). On this special occasion, they released a vlog dedicated to their 'Tejran fam’. Karan and Tejasswi thanked them for always making them feel so special and displayed each and every gift they received. From wall hangings with their pictures, and sweet memories from the Bigg Boss 15 house, each moment has been captured and documented by duo's fans.

The couple read out as many letters received from the Tejran fans and even displayed them on the camera. Karan showed that his entire house, the dining area, and his room are loaded with gifts and love from their fans. Tejasswi read out some quirky taglines on Karan written by a fan and couldn't get over Karan's human doll from the finale day of Bigg Boss 15. Along with that, they have even been given a star named 'TejRan.' The Bigg Boss 15 winner joked that she will need a telescope to identify the star on the chart. After in-depth research, she managed to find her star on the chart. While Tejasswi enjoyed opening gifts and was fascinated by the star, Karan gave the fans a tour of his room and the gifts spread everywhere.

