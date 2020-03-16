Aww! Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's fans shower them with this precious gift

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular and hottest couples in the telly town. The two fell in love in the house of Bigg Boss.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 21:11
Aww! Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's fans shower them with this precious gift

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular and hottest couples in the telly town. The two fell in love in the house of Bigg Boss. They are now painting the town red with their lovey-dovey pictures and are giving major couple goals to fans and followers. 

The lovebirds completed six months of being in a relationship with each other on Tuesday (May 24). On this special occasion, they released a vlog dedicated to their 'Tejran fam’. Karan and Tejasswi thanked them for always making them feel so special and displayed each and every gift they received. From wall hangings with their pictures, and sweet memories from the Bigg Boss 15 house, each moment has been captured and documented by duo's fans. 

ALSO READ: Oh NO! Tejasswi Prakash apologises to Karan Kundrra for THIS reason, the latter’s reaction is a MUST WATCH

The couple read out as many letters received from the Tejran fans and even displayed them on the camera. Karan showed that his entire house, the dining area, and his room are loaded with gifts and love from their fans. Tejasswi read out some quirky taglines on Karan written by a fan and couldn't get over Karan's human doll from the finale day of Bigg Boss 15. Along with that, they have even been given a star named 'TejRan.' The Bigg Boss 15 winner joked that she will need a telescope to identify the star on the chart. After in-depth research, she managed to find her star on the chart. While Tejasswi enjoyed opening gifts and was fascinated by the star, Karan gave the fans a tour of his room and the gifts spread everywhere. 

What do you think of this adorable couple? Hit the comment section. 

Keep reading this space for more updates. 

ALSO READ: HILARIOUS: Tejasswi Prakash REVEALS the HABIT that ANNOYS her the most about her boyfriend Karan Kundrra! 

CREDIT:  PINKVILLA

Tejasswi Prakash Karan Kundrra Television Stars Television News social media Actors Viral Video Naagin Naagin 6 Bigg Boss TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 21:11

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ouch! Karan Johar gets brutally trolled after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's sucess
MUMBAI: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has brought a big smile to Bollywood. Bollywood didn’t get a big box office hit since The...
Interesting! Kartik Aaryan spills beans over having dated a Bollywood actress
MUMBAI: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has become a huge success for the Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame, Kartik Aaryan and the movie seems...
Shocking! Rakhi Sawant's boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani's ex has a message for her
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant has responded to reports that she got a call from a girl who claimed to be the ex-girlfriend of...
Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Sharma is up to this with his ladylove
MUMBAI: Rohit Sharma, who made his India debut as early as 2007, is also one of the most popular cricketers. His game...
Exclusive! Debattama Saha is extremely professional; she is very hardworking and never complains: Puja Dixit of Mithai
MUMBAI: Puja Dixit is known for her performance in Home Stories. She is currently seen in the successful serial Mithai...
Delightful! Geeta Basra shares this unmissable story of her life; check out
MUMBAI: Geeta Basra, who is one of the most glamorous celebrities, has showcased her acting skills in Bollywood films...
Recent Stories
Ouch! Karan Johar gets brutally trolled after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's sucess
Ouch! Karan Johar gets brutally trolled after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's sucess
Latest Video