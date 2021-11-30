Aww…Karan Kundrra gets TEARY EYED as Rakhi Sawant and husband Ritesh call his feelings of Tejasswi FAKE in Bigg Boss 15!

MUMBAI : Colors’ show Bigg Boss 15 has a lot of tasks but along with that the contestants are getting involved into a lot of fights and controversies. While some are enjoying the drama, there are other who are finding it quite chaotic.

To spice up the game, the makers introduced 4 new wild card contestants – Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant and her businessman husband Ritesh. In the recent episode, when Rakhi and her husband passed some comments about Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s relationship; it didn’t go well with the alleged couple and their admirers.

(Also Read: Woah! Simba Nagpal takes a BIG leap after Bigg Boss 15)

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Neha Dhupia entered the house and asked VIPs and non-VIPs to share opinions about each other.

During the task, Ritesh and Rakhi Sawant both spoke against Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra aka TejRan. The businessman claimed that their relationship is fake and said they’re kissing for cameras. Meanwhile, the drama queen went to say that the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor is not entertaining at all, and claimed that she has seen the Naagin star only under the blanket.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra clearly seemed irked by Ritesh and Rakhi Sawant’s comment. Defending herself, the former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant shared that she’ll never fake a relationship just to move ahead in a reality show. Fans came out in full support of TejRan, while netizens bashed Rakhi and her husband.

“Tell This fake Ritesh to google karankundrra in your 11 computer firstly…then come to show.. Even if you have not done no worries… He will let you know soon.. Just wait and watch.” Another wrote, “Karan: jo bhi bharas hai, khusi hai woh uske saath he hai” Karan had tears in his eyes, his voice broke and Rash-Shamita pointed Karan is too involved. Karan said, he is realizing a lot of things about him.

A third user wrote, “I am so sure Wt kk told to ritesh is not he said abt his baahar relations it’s coz he on and on was picking on #TejasswiPrakash. She is his trigger point as he cleared usko farak nhi padta.”

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Crack in Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, and Umar Riaz’s friendship)

CREDIT: koimoi