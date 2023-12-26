Aww! Karan Kundrra teases Tejasswi Prakash for her expensive shopping “For this rate you could have bought a “Range Rover”

Karan and Tejasswi are one of the most loved couples of television and they have a massive fan following. Now in the recent vlog one can see Karan calls out to Tejasswi for shopping at such a high rate.
Karan

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show, while Tejasswi was declared the winner.

Fans loved their chemistry and gave them a cute hashtag - #TejRan.

Even after the show, fans keep showering lots of love and support and call them iconic real-life couples.

These days, both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go, making headlines as always.

Fans miss watching them together and demand that they come together for a project soon.

Karan has always been vocal about his love and feelings for Tejasswi Prakash.

ALSO READ : OMG! TejRan aka Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra to star in a music video together?

We have often seen how Karan has special things lined up for Tejasswi, which brings a big smile on her face.

Now in a recent vlog of Tejasswi the actress is seen shopping and she buys a very expensive jewelry for her and that’s when Karan will taunt and say that “ For this amount one could purchase a “Range Rover”

Well, it seems like Tejasswi does shop a lot and Karan seems to be a little miffed with it but that is what girls love doing.

On the work front Karan was seen hosting “Tempatation Island” whereas Tejasswi was seen as the main lead in Naagin Season 6.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :BB 15: OMG! Karan Kundra wants to marry Tejasswi Prakash in March, takes his astrologer's prediction seriously?

Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash Bigg Boss 15 Bigg Boss Voot Colors TejRan love couple iconic couple powerful couple TellyChakkar
