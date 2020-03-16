Aww! Krishna Kaul aka Ranbir Kohli shows this sweet gesture on the sets which is indeed heart-melting | Viral Video

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular fiction show, Kumkum Bhagya, has been an audience favorite courtesy its intriguing plot and authentic portrayal of relatable characters like Ranbir (Krishna Kaul), Prachi (Mugdha Chapekar), Rhea (Tina Philip), Shahana (Aparna Mishra) and Aaliya (Reyhnaa Pandit). While all the stars have been working round the clock to keep their viewers entertained with the thrilling twists and turns in the show, it looks like Ranbir has a different way to be on the set by showing his sweet gesture towards his crew members.

Also read: “Mugdha and I have turned into real-life sisters courtesy of Kumkum Bhagya,” mentions Aparna Mishra

As in the show, a lot of high voltage drama is going on with the deadly attacks on Ranbir and Prachi. Well, this attack shown was more dangerous than the previous one wherein Ranbir was in the bloodshed and Prachi is quite worried about him. Pallavi is blaming her for the same and also it is not clear if this attack was planned by Rhea and Aliya.

But in the middle of all the chaos we came across a video wherein we saw that Ranbir aka Krishna Kaul who is in hospital attire with his bandages is sharing halwa on the set but he makes it clear that he has not made it but he is only sharing it. When Mugdha Chapekar aka Prachi asks who made it, it gets revealed that a crew member has made it.

Have a look!

Also read: Exclusive! I can never say no any role that comes my way through Balaji: Khyaati Keswani aka Pallavi of Kumkum Bhagya

Well, isn’t it a very sweet gesture?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Till then keep reading this space for more news and updates from the entertainment industry.