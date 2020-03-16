Aww! Krishna Kaul aka Ranbir Kohli shows this sweet gesture on the sets which is indeed heart-melting | Viral Video

We came across a video wherein we saw that Ranbir aka Krishna Kaul is sharing halwa on the set.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sun, 05/22/2022 - 04:30
krishna

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular fiction show, Kumkum Bhagya, has been an audience favorite courtesy its intriguing plot and authentic portrayal of relatable characters like Ranbir (Krishna Kaul), Prachi (Mugdha Chapekar), Rhea (Tina Philip), Shahana (Aparna Mishra) and Aaliya (Reyhnaa Pandit). While all the stars have been working round the clock to keep their viewers entertained with the thrilling twists and turns in the show, it looks like Ranbir has a different way to be on the set by showing his sweet gesture towards his crew members.

Also read: “Mugdha and I have turned into real-life sisters courtesy of Kumkum Bhagya,” mentions Aparna Mishra

As in the show, a lot of high voltage drama is going on with the deadly attacks on Ranbir and Prachi. Well, this attack shown was more dangerous than the previous one wherein Ranbir was in the bloodshed and Prachi is quite worried about him. Pallavi is blaming her for the same and also it is not clear if this attack was planned by Rhea and Aliya.

But in the middle of all the chaos we came across a video wherein we saw that Ranbir aka Krishna Kaul who is in hospital attire with his bandages is sharing halwa on the set but he makes it clear that he has not made it but he is only sharing it. When Mugdha Chapekar aka Prachi asks who made it, it gets revealed that a crew member has made it.

Have a look!

Also read: Exclusive! I can never say no any role that comes my way through Balaji: Khyaati Keswani aka Pallavi of Kumkum Bhagya

Well, isn’t it a very sweet gesture? 

Do let us know your views on the same.

Till then keep reading this space for more news and updates from the entertainment industry.

Zee TV Zee 5 Kumkum Bhagya Mugdha Chapekar Krishna Kaul Tina Ann Philip Tina Philip Shabir Ahluwalia Khyaati Keswani Rhea Prachi Ranbir Reyhna Malhotra Sriti Jha Abhi Pragya TellyChakkar Aliya
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sun, 05/22/2022 - 04:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Aww! Krishna Kaul aka Ranbir Kohli shows this sweet gesture on the sets which is indeed heart-melting | Viral Video
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular fiction show, Kumkum Bhagya, has been an audience favorite courtesy its intriguing plot and...
Glam Queen! Take a look at Devoleena Bhattacharjee's flawless eye makeup
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read: ...
EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Vineet Kumar Chaudhary opens up on his 'Angry Man' image on-screen, says people love seeing him in such an avatar, shares his desire to perform light-hearted scenes in the show and much more
MUMBAI : Actor Vineet Kumar Chaudhary is seen playing a pivotal role in Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Bade Achhe...
GOSSIP ALERT! This television actress forces her daughter to be a part of the young TV stars' troupe
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Also read: ...
Exclusive! The body language of my character is completely different, and speaking the Bihari language was a little challenging: Alka Amin
MUMBAI: Alka Amin is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the industry. We have seen some amazing...
Exclusive! I would love to do Bigg Boss, but I am afraid of doing Khatron Ke Khiladi: Rajshri Rani aka Arpita of Imlie
MUMBAI: Rajshri Rani is an Indian TV actress best known for her titular portrayal of Suhani in Star Plus show Suhani Si...
Recent Stories
Dinesh Vijan
Congratulations! ‘Dasvi’ director Dinesh Vijan’s sister Pooja Vijan to marry her beau next week in Mumbai
Latest Video