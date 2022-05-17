Exclusive! I can never say no any role that comes my way through Balaji: Khyaati Keswani aka Pallavi of Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple of Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively.

Khyaati Keswani is one of the most popular actresses on television today. She is immensely loved for her stint in Kumkum Bhagya as Pallavi.

In an exclusive conversation with us, Khyaati spoke about her growth, working with Ekta Kapoor, and the roles she has played so far.

Tell us about your growth on the personal and professional front.

Well, as of now, I love my character graph as Pallavi. For two and a half years, Pallavi’s character was different from what it is since the past seven to eight months. I love the transformation. I am very excited to see what is next for Pallavi.

How is it working with Ekta Kapoor?

Balaji has always been like home to me. I have said it from the very first day that Balaji is my home, and I can never say no any role that comes my way through Balaji. I am very thankful to them for trusting me, and I am very grateful to Ekta for giving me so many opportunities.

You have been known for different roles. Your thoughts?

Well, all my roles were different from each other and unique. Sejal is different from Pallavi, and Pallavi is different from Katrina. Indeed, it is challenging, and I am thankful to Ekta for these roles. They ensure that I do not get typecast in the industry.

Good luck, Khyaati!

