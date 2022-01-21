AWW! Kundali Bhagya's Karan and Preeta Aka Dheeraj And Shraddha Reunite offscreen, Dheeraj welcomes back his 'Crime partner'!

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received love from viewers from the time of its inception.

The show has managed to gain top position and the credit goes to the outstanding cast. The fans are in awe of the lead couple Karan and Preeta played by Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya respectively.

Previously, we saw that the show took a two-year leap. Preeta is in a state of shock seeing Prithvi making Luthra's life hell and she decides to help them.

Shradhha Arya had taken a small break from the show for her wedding and after returning from her honeymoon got back to work but unfortunately, Shraddha had tested positive for Covid-19, so she couldn't resume the shoot.

Shraddha who recently recovered from Covid-19 is back and sets and in full form to work. Her co-star and on-screen love interest Dheeraj Dhoopar took to Instagram to welcome his reel wife, with a cute selfie and captioned the 'Crime partner is back'.

Take a look a the sweet picture here:

While things seem so light and fun offscreen the show is going through high-intensity drama.

In the upcoming track we see that Currently, Prithvi organizes a party to announce his business deal.He assumes that Preeta is dead and also welcomes Nagre to the party. On the other side, Karan brings the police to interrogate Nagre during the party, who later invites Preeta on stage as the new owner of the Luthra property.Later, Prithvi gets kidnapped at the party while Preeta gives her speech.

In the upcoming episode, Preeta has a brief discussion with the investor and the politicians where she says that Prithvi's company will no longer be a part of the project.

Later, Preeta runs into Karan in the corridor. There he questions Preeta about how she got arrested but wasn’t found in the police station and now her sudden comeback in the party. He also asks her about her connection with Nagre.

