Aww…Mansi Srivastava’s fiancé Kapil PHOTO BOMBING her REEL is the CUTEST THING on the internet today!

MUMBAI: Mansi Srivastava often keeps entertaining her fan via character portrayals on television shows.

She keeps posting fashionable pictures on social media and inspiring her followers to try out new fashion statements. Recently, the actress hopped on to the ongoing phone wallpaper trend but only got videobombed by Kaipil. The video shows her posing perfectly for the reel. However, Kapil walks in, ultimately ruining her reel. Later, the couple is seen sharing some cute and playful moments.

Fans and Mansi’s friends from the industry were all in awe of them. They took to the comments section, dropped hearts and their heartfelt praises for the couple. Meanwhile, Kapil revealed that they had fun while making the reel. He wrote, “@dearmansi hehe this was fun to make. More to come, right??” in the comments.

For the unversed, Mansi is all set to tie the knot with Kapil, who is travel and food photographer, in January 2022.

The source told, “Mansi and Kapil met at the shoot of a commercial years ago but lost touch. They reconnected seven years later and have been dating since 2019. It wasn’t love at first sight for the couple. They had a rather mature approach towards their relationship and took their time to know each other better. Their friendship graduated to love and now they are ready to take the plunge.

