AWW! Naagin 6 actress Urvashi Dholakia gets a sweet surprise, CHECK OUT

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about Colors’ popular supernatural show Naagin 6.

Also read EXCLUSIVE! Pratha and Urvashi have a connection from the past, Shesh Naagin's mother unveils the truth in Colors' Naagin 6

We exclusively updated that Urvashi Dholakia will be seen in the avatar of a Naagin in the show and this is a new and interesting twist in the plot. Now, the breaking news is that Urvashi and Pratha have a connection from the past, she is Pratha's mother Shesh Naagin's best friend. Fans are very curious to see her performance. Here is the sweet gift received by the Urvashi that is too adorable. Take a look at this video.

Check out the video

Also read Exclusive! Kurangi V Nagraj joins the cast of Colors TV’s ‘Naagin 6’

As we saw earlier, Pratha will get pregnant and get backstabbed by her husband Rishabh and her one and only sister Mehek. The next thing we see is that she is in jail, seven months pregnant.

Pratha loses her baby while giving birth due to premature delivery. She is left in pain while Rishabh and Mahek get married and begin their lives by stabbing Pratha.

We had exclusively revealed that Shesh Naag returns to help Pratha with her ultimate revenge. This time she is going to turn bigger and deadlier with her aim to take revenge on Rishabh and Mahek.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.