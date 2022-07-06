Exclusive! Kurangi V Nagraj joins the cast of Colors TV’s ‘Naagin 6’

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive update from the telly world and we are very excited to share it with you.

Naagin 6 has been ruling the hearts of the audience for a long time now and has proven to be another successful instalment in the series, ‘Naagin’. Tejasswi Prakash plays the lead role of Pratha and is cast opposite Simba Nagpal, who plays Rishabh.

We bring to you an update from the show that Kurangi V Nagraj will be joining the cast of the show and we are sure her character will add some great twists to the track. Further details about his character are not known yet.

Ekta Kapoor is known for helming successful TV shows and this time hasn’t been so different either.

Meanwhile in the show, Pratha will get pregnant and is shown behind the bars, backstabbed by her husband Rishabh and her one and only sister Mehek. The next thing we see is that she is in jail seven months pregnant.

What is this new twist?

