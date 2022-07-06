Wow! Tejasswi Prakash surprised by her fans on the sets of Naagin 6 as they give her a little pre-birthday celebration

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash has become one of the prominent names in showbiz and is very steadily climbing the steps to even greater success. She rose to fame after her stint in the Colors TV’s reality show, Bigg Boss 15.

Tejasswi is also in news for her relationship with actor Karan Kundrra and the fans adorably call them ‘TejRan’. They have been inseparable since they got together on Bigg Boss and their romance is often followed for the cute couple-goals they keep setting.

The actress also created buzz around her Bollywood debut recently and reportedly, she would be cast opposite Ayushmann Khurana in the sequel of Dream Girl.

The actress’s birthday is soon approaching and her fans have most definitely started the pre-birthday celebration. The fans realize that her birthday is on the 10th of June and surprised the actress on the sets of Naagin 6 today with a cute birthday hamper. The actress was seen cutting the cake on the sets.

About her birthday, the actress is very excited, according to reports, but she hasn’t said much about the same. It will be fun to know what Karan will have planned for his precious lady-love.

The actress is currently playing the role of Pratha in Naagin 6 that airs on Colors and is paired opposite Simba Nagpal in this supernatural drama.

