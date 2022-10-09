Aww! Nakuul Mehta shares an adorable selfie with wife Jankee, Drishti Dhami reacts

MUMBAI : Television actor Nakuul Mehta shared a lovely selfie with his wife Jankee Parekh on Instagram on Friday. The friends of the couple are gushing over them and complementing them under their post.

In the picture, Jankee is hugging Nakuul from behind and the couple are twinning in black. The caption says “She insisted. I succumbed. That's how we roll.”

Drishti Dhami, who is a close friend of the Nakuul, commented ‘What a pic’ under their post. Sneha Namanandi, who played Ram’s sister Shivina in the show Bade Acche Lagte hai 2, commented ‘Hawttt’. Fans showered their love on the couple by posting comments like ‘Wow beautiful couple, love you both’. Others reacted in emojis.

Nakuul and Jankee got married in 2012. They have a son Sufi, who came into their world in February 2021. The couple shower love on each other frequently through posts and stories on Instagram and are known for their great chemistry. Recently, their son was diagnosed with Covid-19 and was under the Intensive Care Unit. The parents shared his health updates online and thanked fans for the blessings.

Nakuul Mehta made his debut in the Star Plus show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. He has done various shows like Ishqbaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi. He is currently playing Ram Kapoor in Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 and Jankee is a singer who has a fan following on YouTube.

