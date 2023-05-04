Aww! Newly wed Dalljiet Kaur reveals how her ex husband Shalin Bhanot reacted on son Jaydon moving to Nairobi

After the lavish wedding festivities are done, and their romantic honeymoon to Bangkok, Thailand, the couple have finally reached Nairobi, Kenya, where they will be staying.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/05/2023 - 13:43
DAlljiet Kaur, Shalin BHanot

MUMBAI:Popular TV actress Daljiet Kaur recently tied the knot with her boyfriend Nikhil Patel in an intimate ceremony among friends and family. The Kulvaddhu actress looked gorgeous in a red and white lehenga while her groom looked handsome in a white sherwani.

Also Read-If the role revolves around a mother, I'll gladly do it, but don't stereotype me just because I am a mother in real life: Dalljiet Kaur

After the lavish wedding festivities are done, and their romantic honeymoon to Bangkok, Thailand, the couple have finally reached Nairobi, Kenya, where they will be staying. The actress seems to be slowly settling in well into this new journey of her life. She said that she is happy for her son Jadon having a complete family that he never really had earlier.

Now, Dalljiet has revealed she met ex-husband Shalin Bhanot with Nikhil Patel and they discussed how her son Jaydon has settled well. She said that Shalin and her wanted her son Jaydon to have a good life, education, and a normal family life, which is why they decided to move to Nairobi, Africa.

Dalljiet was previously married to Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot and has a son named Jaydon. Nikhil too was previously married and has two daughters from that marriage. 

Also Read-Shocking! From Dalljiet Kaur to Nisha Rawal, these Television actresses refused to be abused further in their marriage and walked out

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-Pinkvilla 


 

Dalljiet Kaur Jaydon Bhanot Shalin Bhanot Dalljiet Kaur Wedding Shalin Dalljiet Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Nikhil Patel Watu Bigg Boss 13 Sasural Genda Phool Daljeet Kaur
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/05/2023 - 13:43

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! From accusing producer for sexual harassment to allegedly attempting suicide; here are controversies of Swastika Mukherjee that made it to the headlines
MUMBAI: Swastika Mukherjee is one of the biggest names in the Bengali film industry and she has also left a mark in...
Exclusive! Harman Baweja roped in for movie Bhagwat
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the...
Shocking! Brazilian model Emmily Rodriguez falls naked to her death from the 6th floor of businessman’s luxury apartment in Buenos Aires; cops begin investigation
MUMBAI: A Brazilian model shockingly fell from the 6th floor of a luxury apartment in Buenos Aires, Argentina on 30th...
Abhishek Banerjee joins cast of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Section 84'
MUMBAI: Actor-casting director Abhishek Banerjee known for his work in 'Mirzapur', 'Pitchers', 'Stree' and 'Paatal Lok...
Anupamaa: Surprising! Vanraj offers his friendship to Anupama
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Rasika Dugal to play Irene Adler in Indian adaptation of 'Sherlock Holmes'
MUMBAI: Actress Rasika Dugal, who is known for her work in the crime series 'Mirzapur' and 'Delhi Crime', will be soon...
Recent Stories
Swastika Mukherjee
Shocking! From accusing producer for sexual harassment to allegedly attempting suicide; here are controversies of Swastika Mukherjee that made it to the headlines

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bigg Boss 13
Shocking! Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma part ways after dating almost for four years
Arav Chowdharry
Arav Chowdharry to play an antagonist in 'Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2'
Lock Upp Season 2
OMG! Shiv Thakare reveals a shocking reason for opting out of Lock Upp Season 2
Aisa k
Really! Bigg Boss 16’s Shiv Thakare mobbed by fans for a selfie, unimpressed netizens say “Aisa kya hai isme…”
Shocking! Shiv Thakare shares his scary ordeal where he experienced the casting couch, says “I realized there is no discriminati
Shocking! Shiv Thakare shares his scary ordeal where he experienced the casting couch, says “I realized there is no discrimination between men and women when it comes to this”
Dalljiet Kaur
Aww! Newlywed actress Dalljiet Kaur reveals seeing her son happy is the greatest joy for her, says “Jaydon has never experienced it, when he came here he kept saying Papa on loop”