Aww! Raj Singh Arora has the sweetest birthday wish for this special person

MUMBAI: Raj Singh Arora started his career as a VJ and started making music videos. He made his acting debut in the TV serial Remix on STAR One. He is best known for the character Yuvraj Dev, also known as Yuvi, in the STAR One show Remix. He later starred as Ashu in the show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, as Rattu in Four, and also appeared in an episode of Ek Thhi Naayka on Life OK. He portrayed Mihir Arora in the soap opera Ye Hai Mohabbatein.

He recently posted a very sweet and heartwarming message for his house help Manisha. Raj, through this post gave his utmost gratitude to his house help and also said that whenever he is not at home it is Manisha who looks after his house.

The three different pictures which Raj shared on social media were of Manisha smiling effortlessly and taking care of the house.

The Yeh hai Mohabbatein actor wrote “Happy Birthday, Dearest Manisha Manisha is what we call in Mumbai - Bai Britain - The Maid USA - The House Help But to me, she is like an elder sister who takes care of my home diligently for the last seven years with implicit TRUST Whether I am home or not! # traveling for months or shooting away from #Mumbai She will Cook dinner & breakfast too, Though ( I eat only one meal a day & that has to be Indian Food Dal Chawal Roti Sabzi ) I truly miss her the most when I am abroad there is NOTHING ON PLANET EARTH LIKE HOME #COOKED FRESH SIMPLE #INDIANFOOD nothing like it She will keep the House clean & take care of both me and the Home in my absence like watering the plants or any other issues while I am away, BUT most importantly to me, she will chase away my Biggest Fear LIZARDS while I hide away like a 5year old kid. I swear to god Lizards to me look like Big Giant Crocodiles & Dinosaurs sometimes. Seriously She has no fear of them So thank you Manisha & lots of Love ( She has three Grownup Kids who I know ) will get her a Cake tomorrow but till then Happy Birthday Manishaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa.”

Have a look.

Raj had been in a relationship with Pooja Gor since 2009. They separated in 2020, as confirmed by the actress in her Instagram post.

Credits: TOI