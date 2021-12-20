Aww…Rakhi Sawant holds husband Ritesh’s leg as he gets eliminated; pleads him, “Mujhe choddke mat jao.”

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 has managed to gain immense limelight this season.

The current season witnessed the comeback of Rakhi Sawant with her much awaited husband Ritesh, which the world had been waiting for. While they are finally in the house, Ritesh has been recently eliminated from the show.

Rakhi was in a state of shock after Salman Khan announced his elimination. As Ritesh got up to leave she ran behind him and tried to stop him. She got emotional and requested him to not leave. What bothered her more was Ritesh leaving her forever.

The actress requested him not to leave her and fly off to Canada or anywhere abroad. She couldn’t hold back her tears and said, “Mujhe choddke mat jao. Tum baag mat jana, Canada wagera.” Rakhi even held his leg to make him stop and expressed her worry, “Tum mujhe chodd doge.”

Meanwhile, Ritesh told her to play the game and told her to win the trophy for him. As she went on to cry and request him to not leave her, he said, “Arey nahi chhodunga.”

Salman who saw Rakhi’s fearful side assured her that Ritesh won’t go anywhere. Earlier while announcing his elimination, the host indicated the latter’s misbehaviour with Rakhi has led to his eviction, since the audience didn’t give him enough votes.

Later, Rakhi was seen telling Devoleena Bhattacharjee that she won’t be able to live without Ritesh. She blamed herself for nominating him and said he wouldn’t have got evicted if she hadn’t nominated him.

