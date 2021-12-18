SHOCKING! Bigg Boss 15: Nishant Bhat freaks out As Abhijit Bichukale tells him he wants to Consume Poison!

MUMBAI: Over Time the Bigg Boss house has seen a lot of weird contestants, some loud, some aggressive, some outright disrespectful. This Season the weirdest Contestant on Bigg Bos is Abhijit Bichukale, who we know from well Bigg Boss Marathi and being in controversies. He has already fought with Shamita Shetty and Rashmi Desai and now the latest person who he has angered is Devoleena Bhattacharjee with his inappropriate and uncomfortable antics.

Bichukale says and does the most inappropriate things and then when people him out he twists the whole thing by saying his intention is never wrong and claims to be sick and have BP very soon after his fights.

The Latest ‘Harkat’ that he has one is while Nishant Bhat was cleaning the Dishes, Bichukale just randomly goes up to Nishant and whispers something in his ear, when Nishant Reacts shockingly, Abhijit Tries to Hush him up. That’s when we find out that Abhijeet Bichukale goes to Nishant Bhat and asks if there is hair color in the washroom because he wants to consume the bleach that comes with it!

Abhijeet adds that whatever has been happening in the house for the past two days has disturbed him a lot.

Nishant Bhat is shocked to hear this and warns him not to say those words again. Nishant tells everyone about it even though Abhijeet asks him not to, out of concern. They make Abhijeet understand that this isn't the right call to make. Pratik Sehajpal tries to warn Abhijeet that what he's saying isn't coming across well, and he may have to go out of the house to deal with the consequences. Pratik said that Bigg Boss may open the door for him at any time and ask him to leave. He told him to think before speaking and gave the example of Afsana Khan.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee accuses Abhijeet of wrongdoing in the den and states that his actions will prevent her from being friends with him. Abhijeet says that he has apologized so many times to her but she is refusing to accept it. She further asks him to watch himself and not talk to her at all. Pratik, who is friends with both Abhijeet and Devoleena tells her to calm down and not talk to Abhijeet even out of anger, else he'll do something wrong.

Well, it’s Weekend Ka Vaar today, and we definitely will see the solution to it from Salman Khan today.

