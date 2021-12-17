News

Bigg Boss 15 : OMG! Abhijit Bichukale and Ritesh Singh are in danger zone; might say good bye to the show this weekend

Abhijeet and Ritesh are in the danger zone and there are chances he would say goodbye to the show.

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
17 Dec 2021 06:50 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Since the entry of the wild cards on the show, the dynamics of the Bigg Boss house have changed.

This week a lot of things happened in the house, especially this week belonged to Devoleena as she has maximum fights with everyone in the house.

In the beginning she had fights with her best friend Rashami then with Abjijeet leading to Nishant and the fights were major ones.

The fights were really ugly and many nasty things were said to each other which might be a topic of discussion during the weekend ka vaar episode.

This week the nominated contestants of the show are :

1 Karan Kundrra

2. Tejasswi Prakash

3. Umar Riaz

4. Nishant Bhatt

5.  Rajiv Adatia

6. Abjijeet

7. Ritesh Singh

As per the latest voting results, Karan tops the list by receiving the highest votes followed by Tejasswi, Umar, Nishant who are currently in the safe zone as per the votes by the audiences.

Unfortunately, Rajiv, Abhijeet and Ritesh have been getting low votes where Abhijeet and Ritiesh are in the bottom two and are in danger and have all the possibility  of saying goodbye to the show.

But you never know what twists and turns would come on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. 

Well, who do you think would get eliminated this Weekend, do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

