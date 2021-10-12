AWW! Ram and Priya's first CUTE MOMENT as husband and wife is adorable in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 that started airing more than a month ago is gearing up for a major track.

Viewers recently saw Ram and Priya's wedding celebrations and all the drama that went on during ot.

However, it seems things are not going to be easy for both of them post the wedding.

And now, the makers are gearing up for Akshay and Shivina's wedding track.

ALSO READ: OMG! Nakuul Mehta on Ram and Priya's wedding sequence in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: 196 hours of shoot, 27 pheras and much more

Well, we all know that Ram and Priya's wedding track went on for quite long.

Viewers were left at the edge of their seats with each and every episode.

The audiences have seen a lot in the past few episodes.

And now that Ram and Priya are married, viewers can expect constant nok-jhok and a lot of adorable moments between the two.

As per the latest promo, we can see how Priya's mother asks her to wear a saree.

However, first, she refuses but later wears it.

Ram and Priya go for some rituals at her place.

While Priya is getting ready, Ram is in the restroom.

The moment he comes out, Priya also turns to him without noticing as she is managing her saree.

Both get awkward, but this moment turns out to be extremely cute.

Take a look.

Ram and Priya then realize that they are now married.

Well, viewers can expect more such beautiful moments in the episodes ahead.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Sneha Namanandi opens up on her wedding track in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, shares about her bridal look that will be extremely different and much more