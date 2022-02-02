Aww! Raqesh Bapat holds ‘GIRLFRIEND’ Shamita Shetty in his arms and kicks off her birthday celebrations…

MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty, who just stepped out of the Bigg Boss 15 house, kicked off her birthday celebrations with a romantic date with her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat.

(Also Read:WOAH: "Shame on you, Tejasswi Prakash” – Shamita Shetty LASHES OUT at her, calls her INSECURE and JEALOUS!)

In one of the photos, Raqesh could be seen lifting Shamita in his arms while she blushed. For the photoshoot, Shamita also held Raqesh in a tight embrace. For her date night look, Shamita opted for a metallic off-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit. Raqesh complemented her in a black and white outfit. After Shamita's exit from Bigg Boss 15, Raqesh dedicated a note to her, writing: “Learning, un-learning and learning again is a circle of our existence where victory is subjective but growth is certain. You experienced, you learnt, you evolved and you won almost everyone's heart. I am so proud of you."

Shamita and Raqesh's romance kicked off on Bigg Boss OTT - while Shamita went on to participate in Bigg Boss 15, Raqesh was only a part of the show for a brief while. At the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15, Raqesh defended his girlfriend and called out Tejasswi Prakash for age-shaming Shamita.

(Also Read: Wow! Shamita Shetty remembers OTT contestant Akshara Singh talks about her fashion style)

CREDIT: HT