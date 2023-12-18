Aww…Shivangi Joshi’s fan moment is the cutest thing on the internet today!

Shivangi, as an actress has an immense fan following. She keeps her fans updated with her day to day activities on social media and recently, there was fans meet and greet session organised for all of Shivangi’s fans.
Shivangi

MUMBAI : Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular actors on television today. She gained massive fame with her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus and there has been no looking back for her. Her on-screen chemistry with co-actor Mohsin Khan was much loved and their fans even shipped them together with their character names #Kaira.

She made a comeback with Sony TV show Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka opposite Kushal Tandon and this show instantly touched the hearts of the audience. The concept of an arrogant boy meeting a passionate and hardworking girl and the two eventually falling in love is something magical according to the television lovers and they cannot have enough of the show.

(Also Read: Audience Verdict: Netizens feel Kushal Tandon – Shivangi Joshi starrer Barsatein is going the Bebakee way!

Shivangi, as an actress has an immense fan following. She keeps her fans updated with her day to day activities on social media and recently, there was fans meet and greet session organised for all of Shivangi's fans. A video going viral showcased Shivangi entering a room full of her fans and they happily greeted her. Among the many was also a young fan and it was a cute moment that Shivangi had with her.

Take a look:

Now isn’t that sweet?

(Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Barsatein Thriller Unfolds: Aaradhna Confronts Ghostly Apparitions, Seeks Help from Psychiatrist!

