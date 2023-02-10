Aww! Sonam Kapoor and Masaba Gupta heap praises for Shehnaaz Gill, read on to know why

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television. The singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she emerged as the third runner-up, while her close friend Sidharth Shukla was the winner. Recently she made her Hindi film debut with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Recently, at the Toronto International Film Festival, Shehnaaz Gill was asked about her journey from Bigg Boss to Bollywood and she answered in english impressing many. Sonam shared a glimpse of the event and wrote, “You are amazing @shehnaazgill”

Fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta shared a glimpse too and wrote, “This girl is something else. She has duas in abundance, always. I love you @shehnaazgill and miss you.”

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following on social media who love to see her posts and pictures. She has often been trolled for her improper English speaking skills and even spoke about it during Bigg Boss 13. She has come a long way since then and even made her Bollywood debut in the Salman Khan starrer Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan. She will soon be seen in Thankyou for Coming.

