Aww! Sonam Kapoor and Masaba Gupta heap praises for Shehnaaz Gill, read on to know why

She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she emerged as the third runner-up, while her close friend Sidharth Shukla was the winner. Recently she made her Hindi film debut with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 22:30
Shehnaaz

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television. The singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she emerged as the third runner-up, while her close friend Sidharth Shukla was the winner. Recently she made her Hindi film debut with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Also Read-OMG! Shehnaaz Gill’s fans are left heartbroken when she finally breaks silence on her marriage

Recently, at the Toronto International Film Festival, Shehnaaz Gill was asked about her journey from Bigg Boss to Bollywood and she answered in english impressing many. Sonam shared a glimpse of the event and wrote, “You are amazing @shehnaazgill”

Fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta shared a glimpse too and wrote, “This girl is something else. She has duas in abundance, always. I love you @shehnaazgill and miss you.”

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following on social media who love to see her posts and pictures. She has often been trolled for her improper English speaking skills and even spoke about it during Bigg Boss 13. She has come a long way since then and even made her Bollywood debut in the Salman Khan starrer Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan. She will soon be seen in Thankyou for Coming.

Also Read-Shocking! Shehnaaz Gill gets mobbed by a fan as he tries to grab her shoulder while clicking a picture

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla 
 

Shehnaaz Gill Sonam Kapoor Masaba Gupta Masaba Masaba BLIND Veere Di Wedding Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 10/02/2023 - 22:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Sunny Deol has THIS reaction to son Rajveer Deol's debut film, take a look
MUMBAI: The competent Deols have set the big screen on fire every time they come up there. Be it veteran actor...
Woah! Fukrey star Pulkit Samrat reveals about sensing the romance brewing between co-stars Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, '... we all knew'
MUMBAI: Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal never fail to shell out major couple goals. They fell in love with...
Wow! Bharti Singh decides to pitch her cooking skills at Shark Tank India season 3, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa reacts
MUMBAI: The laughing queen Bharti Singh has a huge fan following in showbiz. She began her career as a comedian and...
Woah! Check out the upcoming K-dramas releasing this October
MUMBAI: When it comes to Korean entertainment, the new month is all set to surprise you with a dose of laughter, drama...
Woah! Kourtney Kardashian reveals how Kim wasn't happy with her being the 'centre of attention', read more
MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian didn't hold back when talking to her younger sister Kim Kardashian in the Season Four...
Woah! Netizens have a series of reactions under Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's photodump, take a look
MUMBAI: Once upon a time, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were the most good-looking couple in Hollywood. Their love...
Recent Stories
Sunny
Wow! Sunny Deol has THIS reaction to son Rajveer Deol's debut film, take a look
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bharti
Wow! Bharti Singh decides to pitch her cooking skills at Shark Tank India season 3, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa reacts
Abhinav Shukla
Interesting! Abhinav Shukla spills the beans on why he avoids posting pictures and videos of his pregnant wife Rubina Dilaik, Read on to know why
Rajiv
Nostalgia! Rajiv Adatia and Karan Kundrra reminisce the Bigg Boss 15 days, 'will do Bigg Boss all over again'
Kritika
Must Read! Kritika Kamra opens up about not returning to tv space and her daring role in Bambai Meri Jaan
Anurag Sharma
EXCLUSIVE! Anurag Sharma opens up on his new show Dori, reveals exciting details about his character and much more
Saubhayavati Bhava 2
Exclusive! Saubhayavati Bhava 2 is not only a show, it will become a movement: Karanvir Bohra