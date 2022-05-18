Aww! Sonarika Bhadoria’s fiancé Vikas Parashar has a very sweet nickname for her

Soon after the news broke out of Sonarika Bhadoria engagement with Vikas Prashar, here in this article we bring to you the nickname of Sonarika which is apparently given to her by Vikas.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 12:36
Aww! Sonarika Bhadoria’s fiancé Vikas Parashar has a very sweet nickname for her

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back yet again with an update regarding telly town.

Also read: Congratulations! Sonarika Bhadoria gets engaged; SEE PICTURES

Recently, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actress Sonarika Bhadoria announced her engagement with Vikas Parashar on social media. Many TV actors such as Shaheer Sheikh, Meera Deosthale, Ashnnor Kaur, Sourabh Raaj Jain, and Avika Gor started pouring their love on the new couple in telly town.

Sonarika uploaded dreamy pictures of both wherein she flaunted her ring while donning a white dress. She captioned the photos as, “Happiest birthday to the boy who has a heart of gold and stardust soul. The boy who takes care of my mind, my heart, my soul and even the most chaotic parts of me. The boy who’s both my safe place and my biggest adventure. The boy who always stands firmly in front of me and choose me every single day. The boy who loves openly, deeply and irrevocably. The boy who makes me a softer person, a better person. The boy who believes in me, supports me and stands by my side. The boy who’s built me a home in his heart. Happiest birthday fiancé  vikas__parashar.”

Have a look at the glimpses

 

 


Now, we have come across the nickname of Sonarika, which is given to her by Vikas.

A screenshot of one of the comments has gone viral, wherein Vikas is seen calling Sonarika “Bhaddooo.” His comment read, “Likhun to kya likhun, tu hai hi aisi ki words kam pad jaate hain jab likhne pe aata hoon. Happy Birthday Bhaddoo meri paaari se sabse achi sabse pyaari. Waise har happy birthday choti ho rahi hai. Lubbjuuu.”

Check out the screenshot! 

Also read:Shocking! Sonarika Bhadoria reveals her dues for ‘Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali’ NOT yet cleared

Well, Congrats Sonarika!

For more news and updates stay tuned to tellychakkar.com 
 

Sonarika Bhadoria Vikas Parashar Devon Ke Dev Mahadev Shaheer Sheikh Ashnoor Kaur Avika Gor Sourabh Raaj Jain Arti Singh Meera Deosthale Tasneem Nerurkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 12:36

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Disha Patani sets the temperature high in this silver shimmery dress; CHECK OUT
MUMBAI: Bollywood hottest heroine Disha Patni, who never disappoints us with her glamorous looks, recently added...
Must read! This is what Shailesh Lodha has shared on social media as he exits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
MUMBAI: Since yesterday, reports of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha quitting the show have...
Unmissable! THIS is how Rakhi Sawant reacts to the rumours of her boyfriend Adil’s entry in Bigg Boss 16
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant is dating a certain Adil Khan Durrani from Mysore. In a media conversation, she...
EXCLUSIVE: Harsh Vashisht speaks about his bond with his Banni Chow Home Delivery actor Pravisht Mishra; says, “Sometimes I wonder how will he manage to pull off a mentally challenged character but he is a treat to watch!”
MUMBAI: Harsh Vashisht is one of the most loved actors on television. He is currently shooting for Banni Chow Home...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: OMG! Anubhav along with his family come to the wedding, Gungun gets ready to face them all
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Woah! Garima shuts Shankar’s mouth, clears her priority
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Recent Stories
disa
Disha Patani sets the temperature high in this silver shimmery dress; CHECK OUT
Latest Video