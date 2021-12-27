AWW! TejRan shippers happy that Karan Kundrra has finally proposed to Tejasswi Prakash in Bigg Boss 15

MUMBAI: The dramatic episodes of Bigg Boss 15 have been keeping the viewers hooked to the TV screens. Two of the contestants who are making a lot of noise for their equation include Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode was all things merry! On Saturday, RRR cast SS Rajamouli, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR promoted their film. On Sunday, the Christmas celebrations continued as the contestants turned Secret Santa for each other. Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa made them open their secret Santa gifts. However, before that, Nora made Karan confess his feelings to Tejasswi. Initially, they played a game of eating sour candy together. Karan was all game for it, while Tejasswi was a little shy. However, they sportingly did the task not once but twice. Karan then finally proposed and confessed his feelings to Teja in front of everyone.

Karan said, "I have known for like 12 weeks. Inn 12 hafton mai mujhe apne barien mein itne saare cheeze pata chali hai ki mai kaun ho, mai kya feel karta hu, mera type kya hai, mujhe actually mein kya pasand hai. (In these 12 weeks I have known so much about myself like I never did).”

He added, "Mujhe nahi pata tha ek ladki mere zindagi mein itne saare differences laa sakti hai. (I never knew that one girl can bring so many differences in my life.) I really didn’t know that one person can make such a big difference in my life. These 12 weeks that I have spent with you have been the best 12 weeks of my life. I have never felt like this before, this intense, this madness, this craziness, never! So this one’s for you and I need a Yes.” He went down on his knees and gave her a rose.

This gesture of Karan made TejRan shippers immensely happy. They are happy that Karan has finally acknowledged his feelings for Tejasswi after 12 weeks.

Their fans took to social media and expressed their happiness. Take a look.

