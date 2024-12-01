Aww! Udaariyaan fame Taavish Gupta pays a special visit to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary; the duo dancing proves Priyanka's humble and down to earth personality (Watch Video)

Taavish Gupta, who was a child artist in Colors’ show Udaariyaan and played the role of Dilraaj, paid her a visit. The two were seen dancing and sharing laughs!
Taavish Gupta

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a powerhouse of talent.

The actress started her career with Udaariyaan on Colors opposite Ankit Gupta, and there has been no looking back since then. Her participation in Bigg Boss 16 showed that she is a person who has a strong mind and has unwavering confidence. She has a sportsman spirit and calls spade a spade. (Also Read: Lovely! Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary snapped along with friends as they all welcome the new year)

While Ankit was her co-star and friend in Udaariyaan, the way the two were seen, it looked like Priyanka loves Ankit. The latter had mentioned that he does not believe in the constitution of marriage and that they are nothing but the best of friends. Despite link up rumours, Ankit and Priyanka are BFF’s and they stand by the same.

Priyanka has captivated the audience with her stunning photoshoot pictures, proving that she is more than just an actress; she is a powerhouse of talent. She is quite active on social media, keeping her fans updated on all aspects of her daily life.

While Priyanka has not been keeping well, we have seen Ankit by her side and recently, Tina Datta too paid her a visit and they were seen having a gala time. Now, Taavish Gupta, who was a child artist in Colors’ show Udaariyaan and played the role of Dilraaj, paid her a visit. The two were seen dancing and sharing laughs!

Take a look:

Priyanka sure seems to be a very down to earth person and is loved by one and all! This is proven with the kind of friends she has in the industry. (Also Read: Uff! Fom Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Isha Malviya, check them out in cute co-ord sets)

Show your love for Priyanka in the comment section below!

