Lovely! Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary snapped along with friends as they all welcome the new year

MUMBAI: The year 2024 has finally begun and we all witnessed how our favourite TV celebs ended their year. Now, with the beginning of this new year, we are also getting to see how the actors are starting their new year, what resolutions are they taking and who are they celebrating with.

Also read - Ankit Gupta Reacted On #Priyankit While Interacting With Telly Chakkar | Exclusive

Talking about celebrating together, we recently saw Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, the Udaariyaan couple, spending time together with Alefia Kapadia, Param Singh and Abhinav Kapoor.

Abhinav Kapoor and Alefia Kapadia are co-stars from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 where they got a lot of love and appreciation for their performance in the serial. Param Singh and Ankit Gupta have been friends for a very long time now.

Talking about Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, the two look adorable together and the audience always root for them. There are times when Ankit gets questioned about Priyanka and how things are with her. We see how Ankit expresses that they like to be around each other and enjoy each other’s company.

So now, when Alefia Kapadia posted the pictures of them all celebrating, the fans of Ankit and Priyanka became very happy to see them together once again. So we are bringing to you the pictures that are gaining so much of love and attention:

We are sure that this group of friends is having a great time together.

Also read - Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the happiest when I am around her: Ankit Gupta

What do you think about Ankit and Priyanka? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 01/02/2024 - 19:25

