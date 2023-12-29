Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the happiest when I am around her: Ankit Gupta

TellyChakkar also asked Ankit what angers Priyanka and what makes her most happy according to him. Read on to know what he said…
Priyanka Chahar

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta gained massive fame after their stint in Big Boss 16.

Priyanka and Ankit’s relationship is nothing more than friendship and their fans love watching them together. The two have maintained that they are just friends. While Priyanka believes in love and relationships, Ankit does not believe in the concept of marriage. Ankit has time and again mentioned that Priyanka is just his friend and in fact, in a previous interview; he had even mentioned that if he has to choose a life partner and get married, he would like Priyanka Chahar to be his life partner if he ever plans to settle down. 

(Also Read: Ankita Gupta talks about his relationship with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary says "Before entering the house Priyanka and I weren't speaking to each other"; reveals if he regrets doing Bigg Boss Season 16

Now in an exclusive interview at TellyChakkar, Ankit got candid and clarified that Priyanka is nothing more than a friend to him and that they are not engaged as the rumour mills are doing rounds.

TellyChakkar also asked Ankit what angers Priyanka and what makes her most happy according to him. Ankit mentions that Priyanka is not a very short tempered person and in fact gets angry only on the things which are valid.

As for what makes her most happy, he thinks that it would be the time when he meets her!

Priyanka and Ankit’s fans are not only friendship goals but fans also want to see them together and ship  their names together as #PriAnkit as they have a massive fan following. 

(Also Read: Ankita Gupta wishes to do Khatron Ke Khiladi; will Priyanka Chahar Choudhary join in?

Now isn't what Ankit mentioned cute? Show your love for Priyanka and Ankit in the comment section below!

 

TellyChakkar Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary #PriAnkit Bigg Boss 16
