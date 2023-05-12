Exclusive! Ankita Gupta wishes to do Khatron Ke Khiladi; will Priyanka Chahar Choudhary join in?

Ankita Gupta is a known actor of television and his pairing with Priyanka is loved by the audience and now Tellychakkar has exclusively got to know that Ankit has expressed his wish to do Khatron Ke Khiladi.
Ankita

MUMBAI: Ankit Gupta is a well known television actor and he has a massive fan following.

He is best known for his role as Parth Kashyap in Sadda Haq and Garv Priyom Thakur in Begusarai.

The actor rose to fame with his performance as  Virk in Colors TV's Udaariyaan and Jahaan Mehta in Junooniyatt.

Last year he participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 16 and he played the game in a dignified manner and his pairing with Priyanka was loved by the audience.

Their stint in Bigg Boss Season 16 house brought them more in the picture of the audience and their fan following doubled up to another level.

Post Bigg Boss Ankit got busy shooting for his serial Junooniyatt and Priyanka is yet to sign a project.

As per sources, Ankit has shown interest in doing the adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi  and he would like to take part in it.

The actor is very fond of stunts and adventures and he isn’t scared of any stunts with insects or animals.

But would Priyanka join him in the reality show is still a question mark as the fans would love to see them together.

If one remembers, Priyanka had mentioned in her interviews that she too would love to do the show as she is also a very adventurous person.

Well, the fans wouldn’t be calm if Priyanka and Ankit would come together for the show and they have become an iconic couple of television.

Would you like to see Priyanka and Ankit together on Khatron Ke Khiladi?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ankit Gupta Khatron Ke Khiladi Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Udaariyaan Junooniyatt
