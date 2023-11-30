Surprising! Ankit Gupta opens up about accepting Udaariyaan by THIS friend’s advice after rejecting it 3 Times; Says ‘I spoke to...’

MUMBAI: In Bigg Boss 16, Ankit Gupta's simplicity won hearts. The internet was captivated by his burning chemistry and nok-jhok with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Fans of Bigg Boss 16 were angry after Ankit Gupta was unexpectedly eliminated from the show. He was eliminated based on the votes of his housemates, unlike other contestants. Viewers criticized his exit and urged the producers to bring back him as a wildcard contestant. After participating in Bigg Boss 16, he kept receiving love and support from everyone.

(Also read: Exclusive! “I stopped doing that when I was doing Udaariyaan, I started doing method acting and it took a toll on me“, Ankit Gupta opens up about doing method acting, Junooniyat, and PriYankit, and more!)

Ankit became well-known before his appearance in BB 16 when he played the role of Fateh in Udaariyaan. On the small screen, his sizzling on-screen romance with Priyanka Choudhary made waves. The show's TRPs reached incredible heights, solidifying FaTejo's name.

Were you aware that Ankit had turned down the show three times? The actor revealed who convinced him to accept the daily show offer after he had declined it. He revealed to popular news portal, "I have good friends in the industry, like Priyanka Chahar Chahar Choudhary and Param Singh, who waqt me sahi advise de dete hai. Anytime I have a problem, I go to them, I talk to them. When I got a call for Udaariyaan, I said no to it. I said no to Udaariyaan 3 times. I spoke to Param and asked what to do. It had been three mera koi bhi project take off nhi ho raha hai."

Ankit talked about his conversation with Param Singh, a close buddy, "Param asked me 3 questions- Bombay mein koi aur kaam hai? Tumne kabhi solo male lead kiya hai? Bombay me rehne ka man hai? To fir jaao na."

Regarding his career, Ankit Gupta was most recently seen in Junooniyatt. After a brief run of about nine months on the Colors channel, the love drama co-starring Gautam Vig and Neha Rana came to an end earlier this month.

(Also read: Whoa! Ankit Gupta, Vishal Aditya Singh or Fahmaan Khan who is the highest paid actor on Colors? Read on to know their per episode fees )

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits –Filmibeat